Contacted by president about extortion in Tanjung Priok, national police chief ready to act





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com- President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) telephoned National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo after hearing complaints from container drivers about illegal pickings and acts of violence in Tanjung Priok, north Jakarta . In response to this, the national police chief said he would take action against the perpetrators of extortion and brutality in Tanjung Priok. “This will be settled,” said the head of the public relations division of the Inspector General of the National Police Pol Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono, when he confirmed Beritasatu.com, Thursday (10/6/2021). As we know, during the review of the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination at the port of Tanjung Priok, north of Jakarta, on Thursday, President Jokowi had the opportunity to have a dialogue with drivers from containers. At that time, dozens of container drivers were seen neatly seated in a corner, located between the stacked containers at the border of the Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) pier and the Koja Container Terminal. Apparently, the drivers were awaiting the arrival of President Jokowi who would dialogue with them. “This morning, I am happy to meet you all. I get complaints that I see on social media, especially many drivers who complain about loading and unloading issues, ”President Jokowi said, opening the dialogue. One of the container drivers, later named Agung, said the drivers were often held up by thugs and demanded their belongings. “The thugs got in the car. Take the vehicle. There are tires, batteries, sometimes also cell phones if he dares to get in the car, we are held at gunpoint, we are asked for our things. What often happens are friends from out of town, ”Agung said. Responding to the complaint, the president immediately contacted the national police chief by telephone. Jokowi called for the illegal withdrawals to be dealt with immediately. Source: BeritaSatu.com

