How Donald Trump made Florida his political playground





With Trump finally ejected from the White House and officially dislodged from social media, the former president, now stripped of his many megaphones, has quietly sought respite in the South. He rallied nearly all of his political allies on sunny Florida’s coast for his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, fabricating what some might say is his own political playground.

A large number of Trump’s political allies have, since Trump’s rapid departure from office, descended on South Florida to become permanent parts of the former president’s ecosystem, according to a new Bloomberg Businessweek report. , trying to preserve any political inertia that remains behind Trump.

The massive exodus from DC was sparked even before Trump admitted he had lost the election. In December, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner moved into a $ 32 million mansion in Indian Creek, a “guarded and closed” island just north of Miami Beach. Sean Hannity, a Fox News presenter who is paid $ 25 million a year to perform what some might say is Trump’s shorthand, also jumped on the bandwagon, claiming a $ 5.3 million coastal home at only three kilometers from Mar-a-Lago. Hannity’s colleague at Fox News, Neil Cavuto, also joined the group, buying a $ 7.25 million penthouse just outside Palm Beach, where Trump’s personal complex and the news link is located. political enclave of the former president. Hogan Gidley, a former White House spokesman; Stephen Miller, senior political adviser to Trump; and Avi Berkowitz, the former special representative for international negotiations.

“Think how utterly bizarre that is,” Eddie Vale, a Democratic strategist, told Bloomberg Businessweek, noting the eruption of sudden outsourcing. “It’s like Rachel Maddow and the guys from Pod Save America all bought apartments in Chicago because they wanted to be close to Barack Obama.”

Sean Spicer, who had a tumultuous six-month stint as the former White House press secretary in 2017, told Bloomberg Businessweek that South Florida had something of Trump’s “Disney World”.

“I can shoot the show in Boca, go see the president, go to a fundraiser and do eight other things while I’m there,” he explained. “There are a lot of attractions.”

In January, Miller explained the Sunshine State’s appeal in more political terms. “Florida is truly the perfect place to be the new HQ of the MAGA movement and a launching pad for the president’s next endeavor,” he told the Washington Examiner.

Some have speculated that Trump’s magnetic ability to keep his political network close had less to do with the man himself than with the stigma of his administration. In April, Insider reported that a number of former Trump aides were in a “job desert” after Trump left office, namely the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Sam Nunberg, a Trump campaign aide, told Bloomberg Businessweek that many Trump boosters “have nowhere to go.” He asked, “What else are they going to do?

It’s unclear exactly what Trump is up to from Mar-a-Lago, although the former president has openly said he intends to continue to exercise political influence. From afar, Trump has posted occasional printers of conservative hopefuls in various gubernatorial races, including Texas incumbent Gregg Abbott, R and Arkansas challenger Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s former press secretary at the White House. The former president has also supported various candidates for the US Senate, including Senators John Boozman, R-Ark., Mo Brooks, R-Ala., Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., And Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Trump has also flagged a potential presidential bid in 2024, although he has brandished the baseless narrative that he will be reinstated by August of this year.

