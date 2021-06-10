NV Subhash, leader of Telangana BJP









ANI |

Update: June 10, 2021 10:31 PM IS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): NV Subhash, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said on Thursday that the recent increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the farming community.

He added that the decision would bring enormous relief to farmers, especially in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“Raising the MSP for paddy during the Kharif 2021-22 season from Rs 1,868 to Rs 1,940 per cwt would be a great relief for the farming community, especially in Telugu states,” Subhash said.

This, he said, is a fulfillment of Prime Minister Modi’s promise to increase farmers’ incomes and showed the NDA government’s commitment to the well-being of farmers.

He also praised Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for dispelling misconceptions about MSP and reassuring farmers that MSP would continue and increase. The decision to increase the MSP for paddy, pulses and oilseeds was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by the Prime Minister and promises to be a big boost for farmers who were devastated by the unusual rains and at the critical moments of the crown pandemic, the BJP chief added.

The announcement of the MSP hike comes at a time when agricultural unions have been protesting for more than six months on the outskirts of Delhi, demanding legislation guaranteeing MSP to all farmers for all crops and the repeal of three controversial laws on agricultural reform.

Speaking of the agriculture minister’s willingness to resume talks with farmers’ unions on the three new farm laws, Subhash said the unions were “adamant about their demands because of their political motivations.”

“It is unfortunate that the farmers’ unions show no logical objections to the three laws and it is unfair on their part,” he said.

Further welcoming former Congress leader Jitin Prasada at BJP, Subhash said the Congress Party has no leadership at either the Center level or the state level.

“The big old party is facing debacles in several elections because there is no strong leader in the Center who can build confidence in the party workers, leaders and voters. This is why several leaders of the Congress recently joined the BJP. “(ANI)







