CPJ: Pakistan proposed media regulator to threaten democracy





PDMA may make media a propaganda arm of government, warns CPJ Imran Khan

Concerned about the initiative to establish the Pakistan Media Development Authority, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to drop the plan in the name of democracy.

According to a recent “talking points” document provided by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to CPJ, the PDMA would replace all other regulatory bodies with a single centralized umbrella organization under a commission headed by an official.

“We share the concerns that have been expressed almost unanimously by the media and human rights organizations in Pakistan, including the statement released collectively by the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan, the Human Rights Commission. ‘man of Pakistan and the Pakistan Bar Council,’ said Steven Butler. , CPJ’s Asia program coordinator, in an emailed letter to Imran Khan on Thursday.

CPJ is an independent New York-based non-governmental organization that advocates for press freedom around the world.

Also Read – CPJ: Blatant use of DSA to silence alarming critical reports

The letter says the document describes laudable goals, such as reducing red tape and regulatory costs; but it is still not clear why a single authority would help achieve these goals.

“… Our main concern is the potential impact of the proposed body on freedom of the press, as guaranteed by article 19 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and amendment 18, which guarantees the right to information.

Butler emphasizes that the strength of Pakistani media lies in their independence and diversity.

But placing all of the country’s media – including the previously unregulated newspaper industry – under a single government-run authority risks making the media a “propaganda branch of government, even if it is not the government.” intention of your government ”.

CPJ believes that the imposition of sanctions by a media complaints council, which would only be tried by media courts outside of Pakistan’s formal justice system, would threaten to create an “atmosphere of fear that would directly undermine the freedom of expression.

Also Read – CPJ calls for investigation into death of Mushtaq Ahmed in custody

“These potential impacts represent direct threats to the future of Pakistani democracy.

Expressing concerns that the talking points document does not mention the role of press freedom in Pakistan’s democratic system, CPJ said: “But the media is not just an industry for economic development. , such as textiles or electronics.

“Instead, free media play an absolutely essential role in providing information to Pakistani citizens and serving as a watchdog for both government and the private sector. On the contrary, Pakistani media need less regulation and interference than they know today, not in the form of centralized authority.

Calling for the plan to be scrapped, CPJ has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to work closely with media organizations and press freedom advocates to “bring justice into the many cases of attacks on journalists where there has so far been almost total impunity, which remains the biggest obstacle to press freedom in Pakistan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos