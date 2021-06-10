Boris Johnson’s son Wilfred is just 13 months old but already has an incredible amount of hair





For most babies it can take a while for their hair to grow and some seem to have very little until they are well into their toddler stage. However, this does not appear to be the case for Wilfred Johnson, son of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie. The one-year-old was seen spending time at the beach today, with his mother and US First Lady Dr Jill Biden. The three were in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, for the 2021 G7 Leaders’ Summit. In a series of photos taken on their trip to the beach, Carrie and Jill can be seen taking off their shoes and enjoying a paddle in the sea, as Wilfred sits on the sand in a t- shirt and a diaper.





(Image: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street)

The youngster has an incredible blonde hair on his head for his age – one that some adults might even envy. Looking at the two women, her hair is fluttering in the breeze. It really is a perfect time. And this isn’t the first time that Wilfred’s hair size has been a topic of discussion. Following her birth in April 2020, people couldn’t help but compare her locks to her father’s. On Twitter, one person said: “Wilfred Johnson has an extraordinary amount of hair for a newborn baby.” Another posted: “Wilfred inherited Johnson hair it seems!” A third wrote: “Wilfred Johnson has his father’s hair.” Someone else added: “Nice picture of Wilfred and Carrie – he already has a hairstyle like his dad.” Today was the first time Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden have officially met. The leaders are taking part in talks at the G7 summit in Cornwall, marking the President’s first overseas trip since taking office in January. While the two knew each other well, Mr Biden said: “I told the Prime Minister we had something in common. We both got married high above our stations.” To which the Prime Minister replied: “I’m not going to disagree on that one. I’m not going to disagree with you there or actually anything else, I think it is. ‘is very likely. “







