Adam Kinzinger criticizes Elise Stefanik for Donald Trump’s “loser”





Representative Adam Kinzinger appeared to criticize Republican House Conference Speaker Elise Stefanik for attending a fundraising event hosted by former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Kinzinger, a Republican who represents Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, took to Twitter to respond to Stefanik’s post about his visit to Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Stefanik recently replaced Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming as the third Republican in the House and Trump congratulated her in a fundraiser on Wednesday night.

“On our way to Bedminster to visit my friend President Trump for our biggest #TeamElise fundraiser ever!” Stefanik tweeted on Wednesday.

“Republicans and the American people have never been so energetic and excited to defeat the far left and save our country!”

“And we proudly love our American flag,” she added, sharing an American flag emoji.

Kinzinger responded to Stefanik’s tweet by pointing to the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Trump lost. It doesn’t seem like a loser is the best choice going forward,” Kinzinger wrote.

Although Trump lost the election to President Joe Biden by some 7 million votes, he has repeatedly argued without merit that the election was “stolen” from him through electoral fraud. The courts have consistently rejected these allegations.

Stefanik became Speaker of the House Republican Conference after a House GOP majority voted to impeach Cheney, who had sharply criticized Trump’s claims about the election.

Kinzinger also openly criticized the former president and the idea that the 2020 election was fraudulent. He also defended Cheney, saying history would see his removal as “the low point of the Republican Party.”

On May 6, before being elected conference chair, Stefanik told former Trump campaign adviser Steve Bannon on his podcast that she was supporting an election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, and said the nation must “resolve these ongoing electoral security issues.” in the future.”

Organizers of the Arizona audit have come under fire for pursuing conspiracy theories, such as the bamboo fiber research based on the unsubstantiated claim that the ballots were shipped from Asia.

During the Bedminster fundraiser, Trump praised Stefanik, saying she was on the right track “to have an amazing career,” according to the New York Post.

“Elise has been amazing and loyal to our movement. We need to make sure she is able to win big and raise the funds she needs to help our party take home,” Trump told a donor room. of the GOP.

“I see she’s got the radical madmen after her, the mad Democrats, which means that she is already doing an incredible job as president of our conference,” he said.

“I’m with Elise 100%, she’s going to have an amazing career, we have to support her 100%,” Trump said.

Newsweek has asked Reps Elise Stefanik and Adam Kinzinger for comment.

US Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) (R) addresses members of the press after an election for the Speaker of the Republican House Conference as the representative of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L), and the representative of the House Minority Whip. Steve Scalise (R-LA) (2nd from left) listens at the US Capitol Visitor Center on May 14, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Stefanik attended a fundraiser on Wednesday at former President Donald Trump’s Bedminster Golf Course. Alex Wong / Alex Wong /

