Close Minol Investment, PHRI appreciates Jokowi’s decision. That’s the reason





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Economic actors are members of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) appreciate the decision of President Joko Widodo, who closed the door to investment for alcoholic drink (minol) in Indonesia. The President of PHRI of North Sulawesi Province, Nicho Lieke, considered that the decision contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 49 of 2021 Amendments to Presidential Regulation number 10 of 2021 concerning the investment sector, is in line with the mandate Constitutionally, the duty of state and government is to protect the people, both with regard to religion, faith, health, economy and morals of the nation. “A good decision. The government clearly states that it will not issue a new industrial operating permit (IIU). Thus, existing IUI companies or licenses will continue to operate as usual. This policy is also in the best interests of the state revenues and the plight of thousands of workers in this industry, ”Nicho said in a written statement Thursday (6/19/2021). Previously, when he represented the general president PHRI During the Bali Hai Romantic Day Lager beer launch in Bekasi, West Java on Wednesday (9/6/2021), he said the content of Perpres 49/2021 explained that several provisions of Perpres 10/2021 had been amended, one of which concerned investment in the beverage sector. contains alcohol. In attendance for the occasion were Andres Chandraatmaja, Managing Director of PT Bali Hai Brewery Indonesia (BHBI), BHBI Master Brewer Daniel To and President of the Indonesian Association of Local Wisdom Alcoholic Beverages (AMBKL) Audhy Charles. “We support President Jokowi’s policy to protect domestic entrepreneurs. Business people want certainty, ”Nicho said. On the other hand, Nicho also hopes that the government will not only see the minol as an asset that contributes to the country’s foreign exchange, but that the existence of the minol should be interpreted as one of the draws of the country’s tourism industry. . “Foreign tourists who visit Indonesia usually want to try local wisdom drinks that contain alcohol. For example, tourists to Bali usually want to taste Balinese wine. Likewise, if you go to Manado, many foreign tourists are looking for Cap Tikus, ”explained Nicho. He said that countries that do not allow the circulation of the minol are rarely visited by foreign tourists. For example, Brunei Darussalam and Bahrain. “Brunei Darussalam has built a six star hotel covered in gold, but tourists are reluctant to go there. Why? Because it is not attractive. Because the impression is that the country is closed, ”he explained. Nicho also hopes that one day a local wisdom company that produces minol will. initial public offering (IPO) on the Indonesian Stock Exchange. “The leadership has to be like this, so that the minolum industry can move forward and the public can own their shares,” he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

