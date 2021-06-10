Politics
Beijing police to clean Tiananmen Square for centenary – Radio Free Asia
The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Thursday released plans for mass rehearsals of his 1st of July centennial parade, circling large swathes of downtown Beijing next weekend.
The rehearsal will run throughout June 12 and 13, occupying the entire area within a radius of 500 meters from Tiananmen Square, the Beijing Municipal Police Department said in a press release fully printed by the Beijing Daily.
“Vehicles and pedestrians are prohibited in the area, with the exception of vehicles and personnel with special permits for the exercise,” said the notice. “No parking will be allowed.”
Beijing metro exits that are in the area will also be closed, he said.
Beijing dissident Zha Jianguo said that most of the CCP’s political attention in recent years has been on the centenary celebrations.
“There will be a mass event in Tiananmen Square of a kind not seen since the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China,” Zha said.
“It already started with the willingness to study the history of the CCP last year,” he said. “There has been a mobilization of all organizations and the media at all levels, on an unprecedented scale.”
He said that CPC Secretary General Xi Jinping would be keen to show unity in the face of deteriorating relations with the United States and its allies due to Beijing’s human rights record and of an ongoing trade war.
“[The centenary] is important to consolidate party leadership in a new era of cold war, ”Zha said.
Bring people together
Beijing dissident Ji Feng said celebrations will also be held in other places important to the history of the CCP, including Zunyi, Jinggangshan and Yan’an.
“The CCP veterans will all come to the Tiananmen Gate,” Ji said, referring to the podium overlooking Tiananmen Square above the portrait of the late Supreme Leader Mao Zedong.
“There will likely be a group of elementary school students wearing red Youth League scarves and performing,” he said. “They’ll probably broadcast it live.”
Beijing police have already started detaining migrant workers and petitioners in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city, local residents told RFA.
“The operation began on May 20, with many people arrested, “said a resident of the southern district of Fengtai.
“The police are going house to house looking for petitioners from other parts of China, at the request of the local police.”
“They also check rental agencies and workplaces, and tell people they have to go home and can come back to Beijing after. 1st of July [when the centenary is over]said the resident.
Preparations come after the CCP cancels a conference of prominent Maoist ideologues scheduled for May 16, the anniversary of the start of the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976), suggesting that CCP leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to allow the faction to increase its power base in a possible challenge to its leadership. base ”.
While many commentators have noted an apparent shift towards political practices and ideological tropes that echo the Cultural Revolution (1966–1976) under the leadership of the late Supreme Leader Mao Zedong in recent years, it appears that Xi is not. unwilling to give free rein to the real Maoists under his rule.
Authorities in eastern Shandong province arrest Maoist activists ahead of centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) on 1st of JulyTaiwanese media reported.
Police in Jining City in Shandong are carrying out a nationwide operation targeting leftists in an attempt to “maintain stability” ahead of the politically sensitive anniversary in a largely secretive operation that began on May 12.
Reported by Qiao Long for the Mandarin service of RFA. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.
