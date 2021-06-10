Pakistan National Assembly passes bill that gives right to appeal to Kulbushan Jadhav





Pakistan’s National Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that would give the right to appeal to Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav, who has been languishing in neighboring country’s prisons since 2016 after being kidnapped by Pakistani intelligence in Iran.

In its 2019 ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) called on Pakistan to effectively review and re-examine the Jadhavs case.

While India maintains that Jadhav, a former naval officer, is a private citizen and that he was kidnapped in Iran where he had gone on a case and then handed over to the Pakistani military, Islamabad continues to claim that Jadhav is an Indian spy responsible for transporting terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

A military court sentenced Jadhav to death, after which the Indian government displaced the ICJ. Following a ruling in favor of India, Pakistan granted consular access to Jadhav. On September 2, 2019, Gaurab Ahluwalia, then in charge of Indian affairs, met him in a Pakistani prison.

The Pakistani government previously issued an ordinance, titled the Review and Reconsideration Order of the International Court of Justice, 2020, on May 29, 2020. It was presented and adopted in the National Assembly on Thursday after approval by the standing committee. .

As soon as the government introduced the bill to the National Assembly, members of opposition parties rose to their feet and raised objections against it and called it a government capitulation to Indian demands. They accused the government led by Imran Khan of working at the behest of India.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who introduced the bill to the National Assembly, said Pakistan was only following the decision of the International Court of Justice by accusing opposition members of speaking the language of India.

You are the ones who spoiled the history of Jadhav. We are the ones who saved the image of Pakistan. India wants to drag Pakistan to the ICJ and say it has not followed the decision, Qureshi said.

We say that we are following the guidelines of the ICJ in which it asked us to give consular access to Jadhav, he added.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos