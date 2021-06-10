Health experts in report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mass, blind and incomplete vaccination can also trigger the emergence of mutant strains: Report (File)

New Delhi:

A group of public health experts, including doctors from AIIMS and members of the national COVID-19 task force, said mass, indiscriminate and incomplete vaccination can trigger emergence of mutant strains and recommended that there be no need to inoculate those who had documented coronavirus infection.

In their latest report, experts from the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) and Indian Association of Epidemiologists (IAE) said they vaccinate vulnerable people and at risk, rather than mass inoculation at the population level. including children, should be the goal at the present time.

“The current pandemic situation in the country requires that we be guided by logistics and epidemiological data to prioritize vaccination rather than opening vaccination for all age groups at this point.

“Opening all fronts simultaneously would drain human and other resources and disperse them too much to have an impact at the population level,” the experts said in the report which was submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Noting that vaccinating young adults and children is not supported by evidence and would not be cost-effective, they said unplanned inoculation may favor mutant strains.

“Mass, blind and incomplete vaccination can also trigger the emergence of mutant strains. Given the rapid transmission of infection in various parts of the country, mass vaccination of all adults is unlikely to catch up with the rate of natural infection in our young people. population, ”they said in the report.

People who have documented COVID-19 infection do not need to be vaccinated. These people can be vaccinated after generating evidence that the vaccine is beneficial after natural infection, according to the recommendations.

Evidence-based flexibility in immunization schedules may need to be considered for areas or populations experiencing an increase due to specific variations; for example, a reduced interval for the second dose of Covishiled for areas with overvoltage due to the delta variant.

“The vaccine is a powerful and potent weapon against the novel coronavirus. And like all powerful weapons, it should not be withheld or used indiscriminately, but should be used strategically to derive maximum benefit from it in a cost-effective manner. “, they declared.

While it makes perfect sense to vaccinate all adults, the reality is that the country is in the midst of an ongoing pandemic with limited vaccine availability, according to the report.

In this scenario, the focus should be on reducing deaths, the majority of which are in older age groups and those with co-morbidities or obesity. Vaccinating young adults, given current constraints, will not be cost effective, they said.

The report suggested implementing repeated serological surveys at the local level in real time at the end of the second wave to map vulnerability at the district level to guide the vaccination strategy and the long-term follow-up of the cohort of recovered COVID-19 patients to document reinfection, severity, and outcome to provide an evidence base on the duration of immunity after natural infection.

Ongoing research into the efficacy of vaccines under field conditions by following cohorts of vaccinated and unvaccinated in different age groups should be given priority.

Stating that the current wave is largely due to multiple variants, experts pointed out that India has performed genome sequencing of less than 1% of its positive samples and also lags behind others. high incidence country in another crucial measure, the sequence per 1,000 cases.

Reaching a genomic sequencing target of 5 percent of positive samples seems difficult at the moment, but every effort should be made to reach at least 3 percent, they recommended while appreciating the establishment of the Indian consortium of SARS-CoV-2 (INSACOG) genomics from 10 national laboratories in a timely manner and addition of 17 additional laboratories.

Molecular epidemiology investigations should be accelerated with scientists from INSACOG, field epidemiologists and clinical specialists working in synergy to delineate the epidemiological characteristics of the variants with specific reference to transmissibility and lethality.

Genetic sequences should be followed to delineate transmission of the virus both in the community and in health care settings. It can detect outbreaks that might otherwise go unnoticed by traditional methods, experts said.

They also recommended that the syndromic management approach be deployed in a planned manner after sensitization of health personnel, as well as the optimal use of laboratory tests.

There is an acute shortage of testing facilities for SARS-CoV-2 in rural and peri-urban areas.

The sensitivity of RAT is quite low; there are chances that some truly positive cases will go unidentified and thus continue to spread the disease.

“Timely screening of every symptomatic patient is not possible and will place an enormous burden on the health system and delay isolation and treatment. The optimal solution in such a situation is to adopt a syndromic management approach. It should focus on making a diagnosis based on clinical symptoms and epidemiologically related suspects, ”they said.

They further recommended that the immunization status of all people tested for COVID-19 be entered into the sample referral form in the RTPCR app for both RTPCR and RAT-tested people.

The information collected should be analyzed periodically to know the status of those vaccinated vis-à-vis COVID-19 and its severity, including mortality.

Moving forward, experts said that district-level serosurveillance can be planned with the EPI cluster sampling methodology.

“If the seroprevalence at the district level is above 70% (due to a combination of natural infection and vaccination), there should be no containment and a return to normal should be attempted.

“It will also help prioritize districts for immunization, ie low seroprevalence districts should be given priority for immunization. A delicate balance must be maintained between life and livelihood.”

Experts also said that if huge numbers of people are vaccinated at a rapid rate with limited resources for post-vaccination adverse event (AEFI) monitoring, some adverse events and deaths will be missed. In addition, although some of these AEFIs can be accidental, they can eventually contribute to vaccine reluctance.