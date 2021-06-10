Commission VIII calls on government to continue pressuring Saudis to open flights immediately





Jakarta – President Commission VIII RMR RI Yandri Susanto asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) keep contacting King Salman | that the flight ban be lifted immediately. According to him, if Hajj is not possible, he asks the government to at least try Umrah. “I continue to criticize the government. Never stop pushing for the flight ban to be lifted immediately. Maybe the hajj pilgrims cannot go, but millions of Umrah pilgrims are also doing so. the tail, ”Yandri said in a webinar titled“ Highlighting Hajj Fund Management ”, Thursday (6/10/2021). Yandri stressed that the government should not be negligent in lobbying Saudi Arabia. Yandri said Umrah was also important in dealing with the desire for the holy land. “Maybe to deal with the desire for the holy land, the government has to be serious. Don’t be sloppy, don’t relax, don’t think it’s something that’s not important. It’s very important.” , he explained. To this end, Yandri challenged President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to meet directly with King Salman. If Indonesia is serious, Yandri said, Jokowi will step down straight away. “So at the meeting of Commission VIII, I asked the Ministry of Religion to order Pak Jokowi to contact King Salman. This means that the Indonesian government seriously considers it a matter of state when the head of state directly resigns, ”Yandri said. “Well maybe with that before Eid al-Adha or next week the flight ban is open, yes that’s also the best gift for this nation besides the problem of people wanting to go for Umrah, yes there can be student exchanges, business, and so on, “he continued. However, Yandri pointed out that in this case Indonesia is not alone, there are many countries whose flight bans have not been lifted. He also dismissed the news that Hajj 2021 was canceled due to Habib Rizieq Shihab or failed diplomacy. “But again, it’s not only Indonesia that is banned from flying. But there are also many Muslim countries that are not allowed to fly. The pandemic is not to be taken into account. because of Habib Rizieq, not because our diplomacy failed. And this was denied by the Saudi ambassador, “Yandri concluded. Earlier, the government had officially announced that Indonesia would not be sending its citizens for the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia in 2021. Chairman of Committee VIII of the Indonesian House of Representatives Yandri Susanto revealed a number of obstacles encountered during the process. leaving for Hajj in the midst of the Corona pandemic. “It’s not like sending people from Serang to Jakarta, it’s easy. It’s just that if you send thousands of people, there are some from different regions, it’s hard when the ban on theft has not been lifted, “Yandri said in a webinar titled” Emphasizing the Responsibility of Managing Hajj Funds, “Thursday (10/6). (maa / maa)

