29% of Republicans believe conspiracy theory that Donald Trump will be reinstated as President, poll finds





Nothing in the US Constitution allows for the reinstatement of a president who has lost an election. But according to a recent Politico / Morning Consult poll, it doesn’t matter to nearly a third of Republicans who say their likely former President Donald Trump will be reinstated this year.

He won’t want to.

The poll, which also showed that 77% of those polled believe America’s democracy is under threat, polled nearly 2,000 adults earlier this month. Twenty-nine percent of Republicans believe the baseless idea that Trump will be reinstated, a conspiracy theory promulgated by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, which Trump passed on to confidants, according to the New York Times and The National Review. Seventy-two percent of Americans, including 61% Republicans and 84% Democrats, don’t think Trump is likely to be reinstated.

The idea ties in with Trump’s repeated baseless claims that electoral fraud or widespread irregularities cost him the White House. In fact, Biden won over 7 million popular votes and beat Trump in Electoral College 306-232. Congress certified the electoral count in January despite the failed fatal attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

UCLA Law School professor Eugene Volokh told CNN that a new constitutional amendment would be needed to change the inauguration day or create a mechanism to reinstate a former president. The inauguration day is always January 20, in accordance with the 20th Amendment ratified in 1933.

Biden has said he plans to run again in 2024, so barring unforeseen circumstances, he’s unlikely to step down. According to the Constitution, the only way to remove the Democrat before his term expires is with impeachment and sentencing, or the 25th Amendment if the Vice President and Cabinet agree he is unable to perform his duties.

However, either of these events would not involve Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris would be sworn in as president in any scenario involving the resignation or impeachment of Bidens, according to the Constitution.

Charles Cooke, the Conservative National Review writer and critic of Trump, wrote last week that the notion of reinstatement is a rejection of reality, a rejection of the law, and ultimately a rejection of the whole system. of US government.

There is no reinstatement clause in the US Constitution, he added. Hell, there’s nothing that even comes close to a reinstatement clause in the Constitution of the United States. The election has been certified, Joe Biden is the president, and, until 2024, that’s it. It doesn’t matter what you think of Trump. It doesn’t matter whether we vote for or against Trump. It doesn’t matter whether one views Trump’s role in the Republican Party favorably or unfavorably. We are talking here about cold, hard, neutral facts … whatever our preferences; it is no exaggeration to ask the former chief executive to understand them.

The Politico / Morning Consult poll comes about a week after an investigation by the Public Religion Research Institute and Interfaith Youth Core into the QAnon conspiracy movement, which is closely linked to false allegations of voter fraud. This poll showed that 15% of Americans, including almost a quarter of Republicans, say they believe the government, media and financial world in the United States are controlled by a group of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who run a global operation child sex trafficking.

Seventy-three percent of QAnon believers have called the FBI a national terrorist threat, believe Trump should still be in the White House, where Biden has denounced growing threats to democracy in the United States and abroad.

At least 20% of Americans believe that a fundamental tenet of QAnon is that there will soon be a storm that will sweep the ruling elites and restore the legitimate rulers. Fifteen percent say the country is so far off track that true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save our country, according to the poll.

Local, state and federal election officials from the two main parties, from city clerks and county councils to secretaries of state and judges appointed by Trump himself, say no widespread fraud or irregularity affected the race presidential election of 2020.

Trump’s own homeland security experts called the election the safest in U.S. history and said they found no evidence that the voting machines were tampered with, a frequent false claim circulated by Trump lawyers, Republican politicians, and social media supporters. Trump’s own attorney general William Barr said the Justice Department investigated and found no evidence of widespread fraud.

