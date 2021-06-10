The Chinese Communist Party’s anti-graft unit seized power

A T MIDNIGHT ON On June 1, Shi Zhaoqing, a local head of China’s new anti-transplant super-ministry, was late working on a case in central Qianjiang City. It was reaching its climax; his team was exhausted. But before leaving the office, he told officers on duty that investigators must follow the rules, according to an admiring official account. We must use the correct procedures to collect evidence and deal with the case in a civilized manner, he said.

The Communist Party is trying to polish the image of its feared internal investigative arm, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection ( CCDI ), which deals with cases of corruption and political disloyalty. In 2018, the CCDI while keeping its separate identity, has become the nucleus of a new super-agency called the National Supervisory Commission. For the first time the CCDI would operate within a legally constituted organization and would therefore be subject to the law. This followed an announcement by Chinese leader Xi Jinping that the party would abolish its secret interrogation system for party members. It was called shuanggui, meaning double designation, because suspects had to appear at a designated place and time for questioning. They were then held incommunicado, without access to lawyers.

But it is becoming clear that instead of restricting its power, the party has given itself more. The new body is just as irresponsible and secretive as the CCDI itself (indeed, the National Supervisory Commission is in fact just a different name for the CCDI ). The new commission drafts rules to complement the law that created it. Taken together, these legal documents greatly expand the jurisdiction of corruption-busting parties and contain loopholes that allow them to behave as before. Unsurprisingly, there is no mechanism for public control over the activities of the new commissions: no one is watching the guards. One concession the new body has made is to seek public comment on the draft rules. The deadline for submitting them is June 15, but the commission is unlikely to make them public, let alone revise the bylaws accordingly.

The rules allow the commission to investigate anyone who exercises public power. This includes civil servants, school principals, hospital directors and heads of public enterprises. The mandate is so broad that it could apply to staff of foreign companies that have contracts with the government or joint ventures with state-owned companies, said Jeremy Daum of the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School.

By giving the commission such broad powers, outside the normal justice system, the party can hide a wide range of misconduct and abuse of power in public view and continue to work with minimal legal constraints, a said Mr Daum. But the party insists the opposite. He says he’s making his procedures fairer by toughening up the rules. the shuanggui query system has been replaced by one with a more obvious meaning: liuzhi, or detention.

Unlike its predecessor, liuzhi is accompanied by legal provisions: audio and video recordings must be made of the interviews, and any death in custody must be reported to the headquarters of the committees within 24 hours. There has been a push to build standardized interrogation rooms with padded props. The rules state that detainees should not be detained for more than six months, that their ethnic customs should be observed, and that they should be given adequate food, rest and medical care (there should be a first aid kit available to them. handy). At first glance, it seems, as Mr. Shi might say, very civilized.

But suspects still have no right to a lawyer and no way to complain about any abuse except to the new commission. In May 2018, two months after the organization was founded, a 45-year-old man who had worked as a government driver died while he was liuzhi. Her sister said Caixin, a news release, that when she arrived to retrieve her body, she discovered that her face had been disfigured. The family unsuccessfully requested to see the video of the interrogation. Internet censors quickly blocked Caixins report circulating on Chinese language forums.

The way that the CCDI gained more power matches a pattern under Mr. Xi. Since taking over as party leader in 2012, he has tried to put the party more firmly in control of all aspects of state and society, while insisting that the party is also becoming more responsible. . He stressed the importance of law (in party documents, rule of law and state by law are often used interchangeably), while using his investigators to target political enemies. Some of the people held by the CCDI were charged with disobedience to the party line as well as bribery.

In 2018, Xi launched a three-year campaign titled “Sweep the Blacks and End the Evil.” The targets would be organized crime syndicates and their accomplices in the party and government. But the crackdown swept aside thousands of others seen as threatening, including religious figures, rural clan leaders and wealthy businessmen.

Mr. Xis’ purges sowed fear within the bureaucracy. This is their goal. Regulations published in 2016 state that when criticized or questioned, officials must be red-faced and sweat. Xi says he wants them not to dare to be bribed, to be banned, and ultimately not to want to be bribed. But making sure is the only task of the parties. The party must run the party, he insists, repeating a saying of its founders.

The party shows no sign of relinquishing its power to throw those it finds threatening into black prisons, as critics often call them. These facilities lack the pitfalls of the formal prison system, such as the need for a trial before incarceration and the possibility of family visits. Party political and legal committees, which control law and order, are particularly fond of using such prisons to detain people who petition against local injustices, as well as members of Falun Gong, a banned spiritual movement. In the far west region of Xinjiang, these committees led to the creation of a new gulag in which the party sent more than a million ethnic Uyghurs without trial, allegedly for vocational training to help their deradicalization. (Most are Muslims who have shown no radical leanings.) Some experts believe authorities have started taking some of the camp’s detainees and sending them for formal trial, relying on the courts to inflict punishment on them. severe penalties for questionable charges of extremism.

The glowing account of the exploits of Mr. Shi, the anti-transplant boss in Qianjiang, describes how he tasked investigators to deal with an inmate in 2019. Continue to increase the intensity of interrogations, he said firmly. And don’t let it take you by the nose! The suspect quickly decided to cooperate and the case was resolved. The party still has its man.