“20 plants, 20 numbers”: government plans to reward university students with grades for planting trees – Pakistan





The federal government plans to incent students to plant trees by offering an additional 20 points to students who plant 20 or more saplings, according to Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul. Legislation to this effect is being presented to parliament and aims to include young people in the plan to plant 10 billion trees from the tsunami.

The minister, in an interview with the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan news agency, said the unique effort was being developed to require every university graduate to plant at least 20 trees during their studies, according to the Prime Minister’s vision. of a clean and green Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted on involving young people in addressing the challenges of climate change and environmental conservation. Last week, at a ceremony to mark World Environment Day in Islamabad, he said Pakistani youth are his greatest asset and can play a role in protecting the environment.

Explaining the proposed scheme, Gul said that additional grades would be given to students for planting trees as part of educational activities; similar to the additional marks awarded under the National Cadet Corps program.

She added that the legislation would require a university graduate to plant 20 saplings while the university and district administrations would help locate feasible planting sites.

The minister said that under this program millions of saplings could be planted every year, which would prove to be a valuable asset for future and future generations of the country.

“Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for a clean and green Pakistan, the full participation of young people in the movement to plant more trees in the country will be encouraged by this legislation,” she said.

“Programs like 20 Plants 20 Numbers will not only encourage young people to be a part of this national goal, but will also fulfill the dream of making Pakistan a green and prosperous country.

She stressed that the active participation of all strata of society is ensured for the success of the Clean and Green Pakistan movement and that the Prime Minister wants to make the future of future generations safe and sustainable through nature conservation.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan, to this end, not only presented the idea of ​​a clean, green and prosperous Pakistan [but] also put it into practice. He has launched a number of revolutionary initiatives for the preservation of the environment, “said the minister.

