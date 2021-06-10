Losing again in the Sriwedari dispute, Gibran will seek help from Jokowi?

Solo –

Solo (Pemkot) city government lost 15 times to Wiryodiningrat heirs in land disputes Sriwedari. The mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, will you ask President Joko Widodo for help?

When he was encountered in the Jebres region, Gibran said he would continue to fight for the land of Sriwedari. He stressed that he would not liberate the land of Sriwedari.

“Yes we have to fight again, it’s okay, we will continue the fight. We will not let go either,” Gibran told detik.com, Thursday (10/6/2021).

Gibran also does not intend to coordinate with the central government to determine next steps. Asked about help from Jokowi, who is also his father, Gibran said he would take care of the case himself.

“Later we will continue to monitor. manipulate alone, ”Gibran replied.

Previously reported, District Court (PN) Solo decided to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the city government of Solo on Wednesday (9/6). The reason is that there are two heirs who are the defendants who died.

The attorney for the heirs of Wiryodingrat, Anwar Rachman, said the refusal of the city government to accept the lawsuit was the defeat of the city government against the heirs for the 15th time.

According to him, the judge’s decision is no longer the subject of the property case, but of resistance to confiscation. He therefore hopes that the execution of the lands of Sriwedari can be carried out immediately.

“This means that we were tested in this way, both formally and materially, and it turns out that the court again beat the city government, the 15th defeat, none of them ever won, “Anwar said yesterday.

Anwar explained that one of the judges’ considerations rejected the municipal government’s request because 2 of the 11 heirs had died.

“Yes, the judge’s consideration was because the two defendants who were heirs had died, they were told to change which they did not want. Yes, the deceased cannot be prosecuted,” he explained. .

So when will the 10 hectares of land be executed? Anwar said the execution will take place after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

“As soon as COVID-19 was finished he was immediately executed, yesterday he stopped (the execution) not because the trial continued because he did not stop the execution”, a he declared.

Assets on Sriwedari land belong to the heirs

As for the assets of the 10 hectares of land, Anwar added, they all belong to the heirs. Including Sriwedari Mosque, R Maladi Stadium, and other buildings inside.

The decision is a court order. This land with predetermined limits, including real estate assets, is handed over to the heirs.

“If necessary, with the help of state equipment, there is no order to demolish it. So it has to be handed over, cleaned of occupants and occupants’ property,” Anwar said.

Anwar called on the government of Solo city to comply with existing laws. By following these rules, he said, the municipal government will also be a good example for the community.

“We beg, whatever, we set an example for the community, if the official obeys the law obeys the rules. Not just the people who obey the law,” he said.

(ams / sip)