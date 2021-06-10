With Donald Trump out and the G7 coming, Scott Morrison is on a quest to be a “best” of Joe Biden





Scott Morrison, who was adopted as a “brother” by Donald Trump, is now seeking to become one of Joe Biden’s best friends.

Making that transition clean is probably the most important aspect of Morrison’s trip to the G7 summit, to which Australia is one of many countries invited.

A feature of the weekend in Cornwall will be the Prime Minister’s bilateral meeting with the President, complete with a bonhomie show for the cameras and a judicious mutual review in private.

The relationship between Australia and the United States is driven by deep common interests rather than the extent of the relationship (or lack thereof) between the leaders in office at any given time. But making strong personal connections can help grease the wheels.

Morrison’s pragmatism and chameleon quality will help develop intimacy. In and around the G7, he will play out the obvious commonalities, with Biden and the other leaders.

But he still has a political background, especially on the climate issue, and it is not known if this will cause him problems.

“More than a touch of pride”

Morrison laid the groundwork for his trip in his speech Wednesday in Perth, titled A World Order That Promotes Freedom, and issued as a rallying call to the allies.

This fits perfectly with Biden’s recent article in the Washington Post, under the headline My Trip to Europe is about America rallying the democracies of the world.

James Curran, professor of modern history at the University of Sydney, saw more than a touch of pride in Morrison’s speech.

He seems to claim that Australia, being at the forefront of the supposed new cold war against China, is the standard-bearer of “a world order that promotes freedom”, “he said. declared.

But I think this is more of a case where prime ministers cleverly tap into President Bidens’ long-standing “alliance of democracies” rhetoric. Far from being at the forefront, Mr. Morrison is playing the role of presidential impersonator. “

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume Watch duration: 5 minutes 38 seconds 5 minutes under pressure on climate strategy before G7 summit .

Either way, Morrison is firmly on the same page as the new president.

It’s an easier page to navigate than Trump’s. In Trump’s day, proximity might be deemed necessary for Australia’s interests, but was decidedly inconvenient.

For example, when asked on the radio before his September 2019 visit to the United States (with his state dinner) if Trump was a good president, Morrison could almost be heard sliding across the room.

“Yeah, I look, we have a direct relationship and he respects Australia.

In Wednesday’s speech, Morrison spoke about the Australia book, stating in the written version: Australia is more connected and more respected today than can be sustained at any point in our history.

He added: We have worked hard to ensure that we are not a nation that can be easily marginalized and pushed into unacceptable compromises.

China in his head

In general strategic and economic terms, Morrison goes to the G7 focused and concerned about the threat of an ever more assertive China.

Australia has increasingly felt the edge of China’s diplomatic language, and some Australian exports are suffering as China militarizes trade to express its displeasure over various issues.

Morrison seeks maximum attention to China’s challenge from allies and friends, especially the United States, at the G7 and at every other possible opportunity.

Australia and New Zealand united on trade, COVID-19 investigation

Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggests that China tries to drive a wedge between Australia and New Zealand during annual talks with her counterpart Jacinda Ardern in Queenstown.

Read more

Given how deleterious the behavior of Australia and China is now, the government’s reaction is not surprising. But there is also the risk that it becomes seriously counterproductive.

In Western Australia, there are fears that China is threatening that state’s iron ore exports. Critics do not accept the federal government’s argument that this would be against China’s own interests and is therefore unlikely.

Washington State Premier Mark McGowan was decidedly not impressed with the tone of Morrison’s speech. McGowan warned that we have to be very careful with our language and the way we approach these things because we could be the big losers.

One specific issue Morrison hopes the G7 will push forward is reform of the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement system, which collapsed following Trump’s opposition to the appointment of new judges.

A well-functioning process is vital, especially for a country like Australia, to enforce trade rules and address grievances.

WTO expert Shiro Armstrong of the Australian National University says Morrison’s exhortation lends weight to wider international recognition that global trade rules are outdated and that the current system is under threat.

While the G7 should call for action, Armstrong says the change will require broader support.

He indicated that the G20 (of which Australia is a member) is the body capable of defining the strategic direction of the reform of the WTO given its membership in the large emerging economies and established powers.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume Watch duration: 2 minutes 21 seconds 2 m 21 seconds Scott Morrison supports US calls to a investigating the origins of COVID-19. Will Morrison be put there?

Among the central issues on the G7 agenda will be climate change and the pandemic.

Morrison has made it clear that he is not yet ready to adopt a firm net zero emissions target for 2050, although he wants to do so before the Glasgow climate conference in November, let alone raise the ambition of Australia in the short term.

Despite all his tech talk and his defensive stance on Australia’s record, he won’t be in sync with the G7 leaders. It will be embarrassing. The question is, how embarrassing?

Will it be in the spotlight for all to see, or will Australia’s lagging position be politely ignored in public? And behind closed doors, will Biden twist his arm to go faster, or will the President leave that until later, or his climate envoy John Kerry? Briton Boris Johnson has already been firm with him.

Regarding the pandemic, Morrison can boast of Australia’s health and economic performance. Perhaps he will not dwell on the slowness and the problems of the deployment.

But G7 leaders will focus on the need to get more vaccines to developing countries. Biden is proposing a great American initiative.

Morrison will highlight the vaccine aid Australia is funding for the region. We could always do more, but the government has ordered and will receive more doses than necessary to fully cover all eligible Australians.

In his speech, Morrison was keen to salute Biden’s probe into the origins of the coronavirus, whether it came from an animal, as was initially the accepted explanation, or the possibility that it accidentally escaped from it. a Wuhan laboratory.

Australia’s early call for an investigation marked a moment of further deterioration in relations with China. The investigation that ultimately came to fruition was inconclusive.

According to a leaked version of the draft G7 statement seen by Bloomberg News, leaders should call on the World Health Organization to set up a new investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

For Morrison, the search for the start of the pandemic is an unfinished business, a strong point of agreement with the president.

Michelle Grattan is a professor at the University of Canberra and chief political correspondent for The Conversation, where this article first appeared.

