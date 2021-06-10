Boris Johnson’s Wife Carrie and Son Wilfred Have Fun on Cornwall Beach with the First Lady of the United States | Politics News





Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie and their one-year-old son Wilfred were pictured playing on the beach with the First Lady of the United States. Ms Johnson and Dr Jill Biden dipped their toes in the sea in Cornwall, where they also joined their husbands for a walk on the eve of a G7 summit. The Johnsons walked hand-in-hand on their first major engagement as a married couple on a day the Prime Minister met President Biden face-to-face for talks for the first time since the U.S. election. Mr Johnson said he would not disagree with Mr Biden over his suggestion that they both ‘wed well above’ their stations after the two couples were seen together outside the hotel Carbis Bay at Carbis Bay, near St Ives. Picture:

Carrie Johnson, Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden walk past the Carbis Bay Hotel

At a spot overlooking the beach, the two executives and their wives took in the view, with Mr Biden saying: “It’s beautiful. “I don’t want to go home.” As the two sat side by side in the hotel, where the G7 summit will be held, Mr Biden told reporters: “I told the prime minister we have something in common. We have each other. both married high above our stations. “ Picture:

Dr Biden wearing jacket with the word ‘Love’ on stands next to Mr Biden and the Johnsons

Mr Johnson replied, “I’m not going to disagree on that one. I’m not going to disagree with you there or actually anything else, I think it’s very likely.” Their comments came nearly two weeks after Mr and Mrs Johnson’s low-key wedding ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. Picture:

Carrie Johnson and Dr Jill Biden play with Wilfred Johnson on the beach. Photos: Simon Dawson / No 10

Ms Johnson’s red midi dress she wore on Thursday is said to be a £ 325 dress by London designer LK Bennett Dr Biden’s black blazer, which was studded with the word “love” on the back and wore over a black and white polka dot dress, appeared to be from French label Zadig et Voltaire. After having afternoon tea with Ms Johnson, Dr Biden addressed reporters, saying: ‘It’s really nice to be here in Cornwall. This is my first time. Obviously it is. ‘is wonderful for those of you who have been here before. “ Picture:

First Lady Jill Biden speaks with reporters after visiting Carrie Johnson. Photo: AP

She said she and her husband looked forward to meeting the Queen when they visited and hoped to speak to the royal family about education. Dr Biden added: “Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the Queen. It’s an exciting part of the visit for us. We’ve been looking forward to this for weeks and now it’s finally here. is a great start. “

