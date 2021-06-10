India’s PACK challenge requires a policy response





Call it PACK a strategic dissemination of interconnected geographies, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and Kashmir. With territorial conflicts, political instability, religious radicalism, popular aspirations and the dynamics of great powers as key issues, PACK is putting a long game on India. To play it well requires both resources and a concerted political approach at the highest level. The latter is the key. How is New Delhi doing?

Pakistan speaks a new language of geoeconomics and a regional trade-oriented policy. This deserves careful attention from New Delhi, the indications of which are evident. The aggressive rhetoric that preceded and followed the August 5, 2019 decisions died down as the ceasefire announcement approached. Curiously, the joint military-logistical statement, released on February 25, also referred to the two Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) agreeing to mutually tackle fundamental issues and concerns that tend to disturb the peace and lead to disruption. violence. It was a political element, and we don’t know why it was inserted there.

Nevertheless, the optics and the remarks suggest that something is happening. During his visit to the United States (United States) last month, Foreign Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar spoke of the bigger issues with Pakistan that need to be resolved, noting that everyone hopes for the best.

So, is a new Pakistani policy in sight? With stray unofficial remarks and no political statements, we know very little as the Indo-Pakistani bazaar of speculation flourishes. Compare that with Pakistan, where Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has clearly laid down the conditions for engagement with India. Why opacity at the highest level in New Delhi? Is there a concern about a reaction from national actors? Or is it because there is no desire to risk the embarrassment that followed the Lahore touchdown in December 2015?

In Afghanistan, the Taliban consider themselves victorious. The graph of their recent gains suggests that they will likely shape the nature of the Kabul regime over the coming year. For India, Afghanistan is a shining example of its commitment to the political and societal modernization of a country carried out with the voluntary participation of its citizens. Given this, India’s stake in the nature of the coming Afghan regime is solidly legitimate. New Delhi has rightly expressed its preference for a constitutional and democratic regime that protects the rights of women and minorities. Jaishankar expressed this position, saying that the gains of two decades should not be lost in favor of political opportunity.

The position is politically bold and desirable. And to say that it was appropriate for a stronger articulation or reiteration of the WP does not in any way minimize the status and position of the EAM. But the savvy Indian citizen must ask himself why he did not come. Is it because this adherence to a liberal democracy abroad with an unequivocal commitment to the rights of minorities strangely agrees with the project at home? Isn’t it more urgent given reports that India has started to engage with the Taliban? New Delhi may also wish to consider that its stated concern for the rights of South Asian minorities, a central tenet of liberalism over what is widely seen as a systematic marginalization of its own minorities, is eroding its position.

In Kashmir, the August 2019 decisions were aimed at securing an ideological goal. Their impact on security of national interest will become clear in the years to come, even as Kashmir moves from lockdown to lockdown. Generic terms such as development, peace and integration with the rest of the country are understandable, but it is not clear what New Delhi sees as a new sustainable Kashmiri balance, a balance where all Kashmiris feel included, in the matrix. wider of the PACK.

However, it is on China that the trajectory of political approach and leadership has been most revealing. Assurance was given that no territory would be lost under government surveillance. The bravery of the soldiers was rightly praised in speeches to citizens. Regime supporters say India has looked down on China. All of this in the context of the fact that we don’t even have a full official account of what happened on the ground.

Regarding Chinese policy, the central problem remains unanswered the collapse of the bilateral political understanding forged at the highest level in Ahmedabad, Wuhan and Mamallapuram. Instead, we saw a tactical approach focused on the situation in eastern Ladakh articulated and / or executed by national security, military and diplomatic institutions. With the apparent absence of a political approach and leadership, bilateral relations are drifting as new facts beneficial to the Chinese are said to take hold on the ground.

Political risk aversion and hedging against flows are common to managers. But the opportunities and challenges presented by PACK demand a concerted approach and visible leadership at the highest political level. With over a year old, it is time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expose his government’s efforts to protect India’s national interest in China. The Afghan position, if articulated by him, would provide relief to many at home and abroad. Risks with Pakistan will not be new, but they should not cost it dearly given the popular support. And everyone needs an inclusive and representative vision of Kashmir.

Atul Mishra teaches international relations at Shiv Nadar University. His book, The Sovereign Lives of India and Pakistan, will be released in August

Opinions expressed are personal

