The president directly calls the head of the national police, the thugs of Tanjung Priok, get ready!





President Jokowi has a dialogue with drivers at Tanjung Priok Port, Jakarta, Thursday (10/6). (Muchlis Jr – Press office of the Presidential Secretariat) jpnn.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo did not wait long to hear complaints from container drivers about the practice of brutality and extortion at the port of Tanjung Priok. He immediately called the head of the national police, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo. The president ordered the head of the national police to put a stop to the practice of illegal taking and harassment of drivers. “Pak Police, I’m in Tanjung Priok, there are many complaints from container ‘drivers’ related to illegal charges at Fortune, NPCT (New Priok Container Terminal) 1, then Depo Dwipa. First, President Jokowi said at Tanjung Priok Port, Jakarta on Thursday. “Ready,” replied the police chief. “Secondly, when there is traffic jam, there are a lot of ‘drivers’ being barked at by thugs. Please settle these complaints. It’s all the head of the national police,” said the president. “Ready, sir,” replied the police chief. President Jokowi had previously received complaints from container drivers who worked daily at the jetty at the Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) and at the Koja Container Terminal at the Port of Tanjung Priok. SPONSORED CONTENT Loading… Loading…







