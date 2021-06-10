Politics
New Amnesty Report Highlights Massive, Systemic Abuse Against Uyghurs In China | News | DW
Human rights NGO Amnesty International released a new report on Thursday claiming that the Chinese government has committed “massive and systemic abuses against Uyghur Muslims in the western Xinjiang region.
The 160-page report, titled “As if we were enemies in a war,” accuses China of torturing Uyghurs in internment camps “under the guise of a campaign against” terrorism. “
Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard told DW the report provided “a well-established demonstration that China commits crimes against humanity.”
She said other nations should “find the courage and the mechanisms to hold China to account.”
“The evidence we provide makes it increasingly difficult for the international community to remain silent,” Callamard added.
The United States has called China’s treatment of Uyghurs “genocide.” Chinese authorities, however, have denied committing atrocities against Uyghurs and accuse foreign countries of interfering in China’s internal affairs.
What does the report say?
Amnesty conducted research for the report between October 2019 and May 2021. The investigation included interviews with 128 people, including 55 former internment camp prisoners, and 68 family members of people missing or suspected of being detained.
According to Amnesty’s findings, potentially over a million people have been sent to camps in Xinjiang.
The report says the Chinese government was closing religious and cultural sites and intimidating those who openly practice Islam.
A witness told Amnesty that the Chinese government “was trying to erase Islam”.
Several other people have been quoted as saying mosques have been demolished, and even photos of mosques in homes have been replaced with the portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Many of those interviewed said they were too terrified to continue practicing their religion, fearing or sometimes knowing that they were under state surveillance.
Uyghurs tell camp horror stories
The report also describes how people were detained without warning and taken from their homes in the middle of the night. Some were not informed of the reasons they were taken until they arrived at a so-called re-education center “and forced to” confess “their crimes. Some interviewees were taken to shelters. camps because they were deemed “untrustworthy” or “terrorists”.
Detainees told Amnesty that their lives became tightly controlled once inside the camps.
The inmates said they were living “in many ways… worse than prison life in China.”
Before attending compulsory classes, some inmates were forced to sit for an entire day. They had to get permission from the guards to use a bucket for urinating and defecating.
Inside the camps, one interviewee said they were forced to attend classes on the “evils” of Islam and the power of China and Xi Jinping in order to “destroy our religion and assimilating us is not Allah who has given you everything, it is Xi Jinping. “
What actions has Amnesty recommended?
Amnesty called on China to “immediately release all those held in internment camps or other detention centers, unless there is sufficient credible and admissible evidence that they have committed an international crime. recognized ”.
The NGO added that China should close all internment camps, including those under other names such as “vocational training and” de-extremization centers, “and” end all types of harassment and harassment. ‘intimidation “against Uyghurs and” other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups with Chinese ties but living outside the country.
The report says the UN Human Rights Council should establish an independent international group to “investigate crimes and other serious human rights violations in Xinjiang.”
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres should “send a clear and public message” to China that their actions are “illegal and must cease immediately,” he added.
Callamard told DW, “the evidence we provide makes it increasingly difficult, I think, for the international community to remain silent.”
The United States and the EU sanctioned China earlier this year for the Xinjiang camps. China has responded with its own sanctions. Some US politicians have called for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing.
kbd / wmr (dpa, KNA)
