Turks angry, act like fools – PJ Media

The Turkish DNA project, an online attempt to track Turkish genetics, is enraged at the popular genealogy site Ancestry.com and called for his boycott for stating an inconvenient truth: many, and perhaps most, modern Turks are descendants of the Greeks who once made up the overwhelming majority of the population of the country which is now Turkey. In this case, as in so many others, the truth hurts, but it does not make the truth less.

Greek city weather reported that the Turkish DNA Project tweeted: AncestryDNA prioritizes demonizing Turkish people and delegitimizing [sic] their presence in Turkey rather than giving information on the genetic structure of the population concerned. The Turkish DNA Project called on all Turks to boycott this company:Ancestry.

After Greek City Times drew attention to the tweet, the Turkish DNA Project pulled it down, but it’s still in place a retweet calling for a boycott of Ancestry.com, as well as a tweet raging with incandescent rage against the Athens bureau chief of the Greek City Times, Paul Antopoulos, whom he calls a white supremacist. A very original attack line that you guys have there.

Greek City Times explained that the Turkish group was enraged because Ancestry.com correctly pointed out that many Turkish citizens indeed have for the most part no connection to the Turkish peoples of Central Asia and are instead native Anatolian peoples. which have been Turkified. Ancestry.com pointed out that after the Ottoman conquest of Pontos on the southeastern Black Sea coast of today’s Turkey, the “Pontian Greeks adopted the Turkish language and culture, and many converted. to Islam in order to have greater opportunities in Turkish society. Ancestry.com also pointed out that another cycle of Turkification of the Pontian Greeks occurred after the Second Russo-Turkish War (1828-1829).

This is not at all surprising, and far from even close to a false claim. Throughout history, when Muslims conquer an area, they relegate non-Muslims to second class, denying them many rights and requiring them to pay a tax, the jizya, for the privilege of practicing their religion without being killed. There is an easy way for subject dhimmis to escape this state of humiliation and degradation: they can convert to Islam.

This has led to massive conversions and the fact that in many lands once conquered by Muslim armies, most of the Muslim population has non-Muslim ancestors. Egypt was 99% Christian when it was conquered, and is only around 10% Christian now. Where have all the Christians gone? They are still there. These are the Muslim nations. It’s the same in Iran: Zoroastrians from Persia are still predominantly in the country. These are the Muslims. And likewise in Turkey, most Turks are ethnic Greeks who have been forcibly converted to Islam, or who have voluntarily converted in order to escape the institutionalized harassment and persecution of dhimmitude.

Turkish journalist Uzay Bulut informed me that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself is from the city of Rize, whose Greek name is Rizounta. Bulut told me: His family is from the town of Potamia. Their village is Pulihoz. These are the original Greek names of these places, but they were later Turkified by the Turkish Republic. Erdogan himself also refers to the village as Potamia. It is such a controversial and taboo subject in Turkey.

This shouldn’t be the case if Erdogan was consistent. He recently declared: We have maintained these lands and made it our homeland with our blood, our flag and the sound of mosque prayers. This is why the reopening of Hagia Sophia as a mosque is important, because it is a legacy of conquest. If he can celebrate this legacy of conquest, why can’t he and like-minded Turks celebrate the fact that they are the children and heirs of the Greeks who were conquered by the Turkish invaders? It is also part of the legacy of the conquest.

Cloud observed: Why are Turkish nationalists so afraid of the truth? Because if they face it, the lies they invented will be shattered. Through these lies, hatred developed which drove them to commit so many crimes against Greeks, Armenians, Assyrians, Jews and others. Then they will realize that by destroying these peoples, they have in fact destroyed their own ancestors and their cultural heritage. The truth will set us all free and bring the much needed peace in the region.

One can only hope.