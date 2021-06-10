George P Bush explains his unwavering loyalty to Donald Trump despite family division





The youngest Bush family member to run for a higher post, Texas Land Commissioner George P Bush has expressed loyalty to Donald Trump amid criticism of the former president from members of his own family.

Mr Bush was embroiled in criticism from GOP establishment figures last week after announcing his candidacy to become Texas’ next attorney general with a statement many viewed as downplaying his ties to former President George W Bush , his uncle, as well as former President George. HW Bush, his grandfather.

Members of the Bush family are known to privately criticize Mr. Trump, and George W Bush reportedly did not support Mr. Trump in his 2020 reelection bid. The younger of the two Bush presidents is also said to have joked that he ‘This was odd silliness for other participants in Mr. Trump’s inauguration, including the Obamas, following Mr. Trump’s fiery speech at the January 2017 event.

Speaking on Fox News Wednesday night with Tammy Bruce, Mr. Bush insisted he was my own man, while noting that the political differences in his family were like those shared by many American families.

The point is, in 2016, I was one of the first statewide election officials to support him. I raised a million and a half to support the Republican candidates with him at the top of the list, Mr. Bush said in the Fox News Primetime interview.

advised

Trump is the center of the Republican Party. I am my own man. I support him. And we need to carry on that legacy, capture the lightning it brought to the Republican Party so that we can help all of our fellow Republican votes, he continued.

Texas AG candidate George P. Bush is asked about his support for Trump against the rest of the Bush family:

“Trump is the center of the party. I am my own man and I support him… We are like any American family in that we have our differences of opinion.” pic.twitter.com/0MyQucOO7t

Daily Call (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2021

His announcement of a candidacy for the post of attorney general was greeted with ridicule by some conservatives last week, including Matthew Dowd, a former member of the George W Bush campaign staff.

For George P, you would think that some sort of family values ​​or family loyalty would be more important than political ambition, Dowd told CNN.

Mr Bush was also mocked by Jonathan Last, editor-in-chief of The Bulwark, a conservative publication often seen as aligned with the neoconservative wing of the GOP.

[H]eres George P anyway, with his gimp mask on, doing what he has to do because he’s a member of the reality based community. And if you want a future in Republican politics, you have to be pro-Trump. Even if that means being anti-your-family, Mr Last wrote, adding: Yes, yes in a perfect world they would both lose. But it’s not a perfect world. This is Texas.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos