Coal stops – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Fri 11 June 2021





01:29

0

6281d9f905b49edfeb97b8e903099396

1

Editorial

coal, power plants, PLN, net-zero, emission, Paris Agreement, Joko-Widodo, Joe-Biden, investment

Release

Government officials have sent mixed messages about the country’s net zero emission commitment and the future of coal. The director general of electricity of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Rida Mulyana, said the ministry was drafting a review of its electricity supply plan (RUPTL) to increase the share of renewables in the mix country’s energy at 48%, leaving 52% for fossil fuels. Today, fossil fuels make up 70 percent of the mix. The ministry also released a report earlier this year that included a commitment to achieve zero net emissions in the electricity sector by 2050. Days later, Rida said there was “no urgency” for the government to reveal net zero emissions targets and that it would continue to operate existing coal-fired power stations until their “natural withdrawal.” By 2058. The Ministry of Environment and Forestry has suggested the country could meet its climate targets by 2070, but President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has yet to make any promises. As the world’s fourth largest producer of coal and fifth emitter of greenhouse gases, Indonesia’s reluctance to consolidate its net zero commitment is expected but very disheartening. The global climate fight picked up steam this year after Joe Biden was elected President of the United States and immediately joined the Paris Agreement. The US withdrawal under Donald Trump had crippled the global effort, which has seen no clear progress over the previous four years. The European Union has supported the United States’ return to the deal and pledged to reduce emissions, including those from coal, by at least 55% by 2030 – the most ambitious goal globally – and achieve legally binding net zero emissions by 2050.. The Biden administration has also pledged to achieve zero net emissions by 2050. In the absence of clear plans from the Jokowi administration, Indonesia could be a stumbling block in the global fight against climate change. At a virtual leaders’ climate summit hosted by Biden in April, Jokowi said Indonesia needed technological and financial assistance to meet its climate commitments. The country will need around $ 20.6 billion per year to take sufficient climate action to achieve a 29% reduction in emissions by 2030, the target set in the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of the government to the Paris Agreement. Subsidies or investments in clean technologies could also help Indonesia achieve its goal. These investments could be used to build more renewable energy power plants or to support the installation of clean coal technologies to help the country reduce its emissions. All of these avenues are available and can be beneficial for foreign investors, especially developed countries, as Indonesia, with its large population and abundance of natural resources, is one of the top investment destinations in Asia. . But without help from developed countries, it will be difficult for Indonesia to meet all of its climate goals, despite being an important engine of global economic growth. This is especially true during the pandemic, as every country struggles with both the virus and the economic recession.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos