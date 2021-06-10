COVID-19: Theresa May tells Boris Johnson to level up with the public as she slams ‘incomprehensible’ travel restrictions | Politics News

Boris Johnson needs to get down to the public on what the future of travel will look like and tell them that “we will not completely eradicate” the coronavirus from the UK, Theresa May said.

In a frank intervention in the Commons, the former prime minister said it was “incomprehensible” that the UK, which is “one of the most vaccinated countries in the world”, is the nation “most reluctant to give its citizens the freedoms that these vaccinations should support” .

And she denounced the government’s approach to international travel during the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

Holidaymakers return from Portugal



“We are lagging behind the rest of Europe in our opening decisions,” said Ms May.

She told MPs that people “will never be able to travel abroad again” if ministers maintain their position that it cannot be restarted until there are more new variants of the virus elsewhere.

Ms. May was speaking in a general debate on the aviation, travel and tourism industries.

Ms May, who was prime minister from 2016 to 2019, said the government had failed to deliver on its June vow of last year to ensure that internationally agreed standard health measures were in place.

“A year later we are no further ahead – indeed, we have a devastated industry, lost jobs and global Britain closed to business. More than not moving forward, we have retreated,” he said. she declared.

“We now have over 50% of the adult population vaccinated – a wonderful program – but we are more limited in travel than last year.

“In 2020, I went to Switzerland in August, to South Korea in September, there was no vaccine and travel was possible – this year there is a vaccine, travel is not possible. really don’t understand the government’s position. “

A traffic light system for travel is currently in place, with destinations designated by a green, orange or red designation.

People can travel to green list destinations and not have to self-quarantine on their return, but only a handful of countries are classified as green destinations.

Popular tourist destinations like France, Spain, Italy and Portugal are on the orange list – the latter having been taken off the green list after the British took advantage of three weeks of travel without a quarantine.

The government has told people that they should not go to Orange List destinations on vacation, as travel is only allowed for specific reasons.

All Britons traveling to Amber List countries must be quarantined for 10 days upon their return.

Travel is prohibited in countries on the red list.

Ms May criticized the “mixed” messages around Orange List destinations and said the system was “chaotic”.

She added: “I think there are certain facts that the government needs to be frank with the British people about and ministers need to think a bit more about when making these decisions.

“First, we will not eradicate COVID-19 from the UK. There won’t be a time when we can say there will never be another case of COVID-19 in this country.

“Second, the variants will keep coming in. There will be new variants every year.

“If the government’s position is that we cannot open travel until there are new variants elsewhere in the world, we will never be able to travel abroad again.

“And the third fact that the government needs to state much more clearly is that unfortunately people will die from COVID here in the UK in the future, like 10,000 to 20,000 people do from the flu each year.”

Holidays abroad carry “risks” – Minister



Ms May said the government “must decide whether it wants an airline industry and an aviation sector” in the UK, adding: “It is incomprehensible that one of the most vaccinated countries in the world is the one who is most reluctant to give its citizens the freedoms that these vaccinations should support. “

Mrs May’s constituency in Windsor and Maidenhead is close to Heathrow Airport.

Her entry in the Members’ Financial Interests Register shows that she used the airport’s Windsor Suite on 12 occasions in 2020, each valued at £ 4,200.

Ms May referred to that entry when she spoke in the Commons on Thursday.

Opening the debate, Transport Minister Robert Courts said the government wanted to welcome people and allow the British to explore the world again, but added: “We cannot and we will not rush this, and we cannot and will not undermine our hard-earned progress.

“If we act too quickly, even recklessly, we could lose our progress and put us all – including the travel, tourism and aviation industries back to square one.”