Politics
COVID-19: Theresa May tells Boris Johnson to level up with the public as she slams ‘incomprehensible’ travel restrictions | Politics News
Boris Johnson needs to get down to the public on what the future of travel will look like and tell them that “we will not completely eradicate” the coronavirus from the UK, Theresa May said.
In a frank intervention in the Commons, the former prime minister said it was “incomprehensible” that the UK, which is “one of the most vaccinated countries in the world”, is the nation “most reluctant to give its citizens the freedoms that these vaccinations should support” .
And she denounced the government’s approach to international travel during the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.
“We are lagging behind the rest of Europe in our opening decisions,” said Ms May.
She told MPs that people “will never be able to travel abroad again” if ministers maintain their position that it cannot be restarted until there are more new variants of the virus elsewhere.
Ms. May was speaking in a general debate on the aviation, travel and tourism industries.
Ms May, who was prime minister from 2016 to 2019, said the government had failed to deliver on its June vow of last year to ensure that internationally agreed standard health measures were in place.
“A year later we are no further ahead – indeed, we have a devastated industry, lost jobs and global Britain closed to business. More than not moving forward, we have retreated,” he said. she declared.
“We now have over 50% of the adult population vaccinated – a wonderful program – but we are more limited in travel than last year.
“In 2020, I went to Switzerland in August, to South Korea in September, there was no vaccine and travel was possible – this year there is a vaccine, travel is not possible. really don’t understand the government’s position. “
A traffic light system for travel is currently in place, with destinations designated by a green, orange or red designation.
People can travel to green list destinations and not have to self-quarantine on their return, but only a handful of countries are classified as green destinations.
Popular tourist destinations like France, Spain, Italy and Portugal are on the orange list – the latter having been taken off the green list after the British took advantage of three weeks of travel without a quarantine.
The government has told people that they should not go to Orange List destinations on vacation, as travel is only allowed for specific reasons.
All Britons traveling to Amber List countries must be quarantined for 10 days upon their return.
Travel is prohibited in countries on the red list.
Ms May criticized the “mixed” messages around Orange List destinations and said the system was “chaotic”.
She added: “I think there are certain facts that the government needs to be frank with the British people about and ministers need to think a bit more about when making these decisions.
“First, we will not eradicate COVID-19 from the UK. There won’t be a time when we can say there will never be another case of COVID-19 in this country.
“Second, the variants will keep coming in. There will be new variants every year.
“If the government’s position is that we cannot open travel until there are new variants elsewhere in the world, we will never be able to travel abroad again.
“And the third fact that the government needs to state much more clearly is that unfortunately people will die from COVID here in the UK in the future, like 10,000 to 20,000 people do from the flu each year.”
Ms May said the government “must decide whether it wants an airline industry and an aviation sector” in the UK, adding: “It is incomprehensible that one of the most vaccinated countries in the world is the one who is most reluctant to give its citizens the freedoms that these vaccinations should support. “
Mrs May’s constituency in Windsor and Maidenhead is close to Heathrow Airport.
Her entry in the Members’ Financial Interests Register shows that she used the airport’s Windsor Suite on 12 occasions in 2020, each valued at £ 4,200.
Ms May referred to that entry when she spoke in the Commons on Thursday.
Opening the debate, Transport Minister Robert Courts said the government wanted to welcome people and allow the British to explore the world again, but added: “We cannot and we will not rush this, and we cannot and will not undermine our hard-earned progress.
“If we act too quickly, even recklessly, we could lose our progress and put us all – including the travel, tourism and aviation industries back to square one.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]