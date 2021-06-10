China slows climate change efforts for growth





Beijing [China], June 10 (ANI): Despite their lofty pledges to cut carbon emissions, China’s leading economic planners have held back climate efforts as growth has taken priority over meeting climate targets for now, people say close to the file. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), officials at China’s main economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, limited the initial scope of a national carbon trading system, which is expected to enter full service later this month after pilot projects in eight Chinese cities. The Economic Planning Office has also taken the upper hand in negotiations to develop a detailed roadmap to deliver on leader Xi Jinping’s pledges to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, officials said. people familiar with the developments. These recent developments have shown that the economic agency still has greater power over the environmental agency, although the latter appears to be newly empowered to exercise more influence. President Xi Jinping said China will peak its carbon emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2060, but he did not explain how the country would meet that target. In October last year, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng called on environmental officials to accelerate the launch of a national carbon market and formulate a carbon roadmap, signaling to Chinese observers that they would be responsible for writing the plans to achieve the goals. However, in March, when the Chinese cabinet listed the bodies responsible for drafting the roadmap, the country’s economic planning agency was listed first, ahead of environmental officials, the WSJ reported. In December 2020, the Ministry of the Environment published the first rules for the emissions trading system, which would only affect around 2,200 companies in the electricity sector instead of 6,000. Behind the scenes, economic planners had weakened the regime’s provisions, fearing the potential impact on growth, those involved in the case said. Meanwhile, China’s carbon emissions program is expected to expand to more industries and adopt tighter caps in the future, although the timing and scope have yet to be determined. Rather than prioritizing curbing fossil fuel consumption now, officials at the National Development and Reform Commission want to seize the momentum of the post-pandemic global recovery, even if it means high emissions to short term, the WSJ reported citing people familiar with the situation. “The debate within the Chinese government is partly driven by officials who want to ensure that climate goals are met in a way that manages the short-term impact on local economies,” says Huw Slater, senior consultant based in Beijing. (ANI)

