American political Twitter is a sandbox compared to India





Indians have a lot to argue about, but there’s one thing they seem to agree on these days: Twitter has a problem with India.

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are attacking the California company for reporting questionable allegations by officials of the Bharatiya Janata party. They also don’t like it when Twitter moderators seem to drag their feet when New Delhi demands that the company censor tweets and block accounts. Critics of the BJP castigate the platform for doing too little to defend their free speech or fight Hindu nationalist disinformation. Economic nationalists want to create a local rival as part of a larger goal to dilute the power of American tech companies. Their implicit model is China.

It’s fair to be concerned about Twitter’s inordinate ability to shape political outcomes, and the company itself is to blame for stoking fears with brutal actions, including the move to ban Donald Trump. The Indians are not the only ones to worry. The Nigerian government last week suspended Twitter indefinitely after its moderators deleted a tweet from the country’s president for violating Twitter’s abusive behavior policy. Nonetheless, the Modi government appears to be playing a chicken game with the Silicon Valley giant the country cannot afford to win. If New Delhi banned Twitter or actually did so by goading it out with unreasonable demands, India would be the ultimate loser. In global perceptions, this would put India in the dubious company of Iran, China and North Korea. Ordinary Indians, including those urging the government to toughen up the tone with the business, would be deprived of a valuable window to the world. Indian dissidents, cartoonists, writers and journalists would lose one of the few spaces left for them to express themselves freely. The current standoff comes against the backdrop of Mr Modis’ botched response to the pandemic and his Twitter roasting about it. According to official records, around 360,000 Indians had died from Covid-19 on Wednesday. Experts say the real number is likely much higher. Faced with oxygen shortages in hospitals, long lines in crematoria and gruesome images of swollen bodies floating in the Ganges, many Indians have taken to Twitter to express their anger. Opposition politicians and BJP critics joined them. Public outrage has forced even usually obsequious television news channels to question the government. In response to the online pillory, last month a BJP spokesperson shared a document on the platform suggesting a coordinated campaign by the opposition Congress Party to slander the government. After a fact-checking site pointed out that parts of the document appeared to be tampered with, Twitter tagged the tweet as manipulated media. The Modi government unsuccessfully demanded that the company drop the label and sent police to the company’s Delhi office to serve notice of an investigation. The government has also publicly warned Twitter that it must comply with strict new rules put in place in February, which require platforms with more than five million users in India to appoint an Indian citizen in a senior compliance role, to access requests for user information and delete messages within 36 hours of receiving a government order. During protests by Indian farmers earlier this year, Twitter balked at government demands to suppress tweets from opposition journalists and politicians. But the company said on Wednesday it is doing everything it can to comply with the new regulations. With 17.5 million Indian users, the country is the third largest Twitter user base, after the United States and Japan. Twitter isn’t the only U.S. tech company struggling to navigate the dual stream of protectionism and uncompromising Hindu nationalism that characterized Mr. Modis’ second term, which began two years ago. WhatsApp has taken to court to fight New Delhi’s demands to break chat encryption to trace the origin of the information. A BJP executive has filed a lawsuit against Netflix over a scene from the A Suitable Boy miniseries depicting a Hindu girl kissing a Muslim boy. An Amazon executive has endured hours of police questioning over how India’s Tandav show portrays Hindu deities. Still, it could be worse for these companies. Amid border clashes with China last year, India brutally banned many Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat. Some of Twitter’s problems are of its own making. Mr Trump’s ban has sparked legitimate fears around the world that the company is seeking to target politicians who may not share the political sensibilities of the progressives in San Francisco. Indians ask: if they can do this to a sitting US president, even if he leaves, is anyone safe? During a visit to India in 2018, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey held up a sign reading Smash Brahminical Patriarchate. Some on the Hindu right see this as proof that the platform is targeting the BJP. Yet no Indian politician has taken more advantage of Twitter than Mr. Modi, who has used the platform to transform himself from chief minister of a mid-sized state to the most powerful national leader in a generation. His party eclipses its rivals on social media. The business may be clumsy, but it’s not smart. To compare it to the British East India Co., which spearheaded the colonization of India in the 18th century, a rhetorical trope preferred by Indian nationalists, is absurd. The Modi government has a fundamental impulse to control the order of information as much as possible, according to political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta. In this climate, Twitter tries to protect freedom of expression, even at random, more open speech and political accountability. The California revival postulates are of little value, but this effort to protect speech is worth defending. Main Street: The long-awaited migration of Latino voters to the GOP can finally begin and in part thanks to Democrats’ lurch to the left. Images: Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly



Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

