Macron announces the end of the counterinsurgency operation in the Sahel region of Africa

France has deployed thousands of troops across the Sahel in a war on terror style campaign against Islamist militants. The campaign, which began in 2013, saw the deployment of French, Estonian, Swedish and Czech troops to the countries of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the end of Operation Barkhane, the ambitious multi-year campaign against terrorism led by Paris in West and Central Africa. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Macron mentionned the mission would be suspended as part of a “profound transformation” of the French military presence in the region which would include a partial withdrawal of troops, and added that the operation would be replaced by an international force in which France would participate. “The time has come: the continuation of our engagement in the Sahel will not be done in the same way,” he said, suggesting that Paris could not continue to work with the governments of the region who choose to negotiate with Islamist militants, or who fail to regain control of areas freed from terrorism. “We are here to support countries, not as their replacement,” added the president. Macron’s comments follow the recent deterioration of ties between Paris and the new authorities of the nation of Mali, which witnessed a military coup last month. France announced the suspension of joint military operations with Malian forces on June 3, apparently as a precautionary measure on the security situation in the country. “We will have to dialogue with our African and European partners. We will keep an anti-terrorism pillar with special forces with several hundred soldiers … and there will be a second pillar which will engage in cooperation, and which we will strengthen, “Macron promised in his remarks on Thursday. He also stressed that the remaining French presence would not be based on a “constant framework”. Paris officially launched Operation Barkhane in 2014, although the first deployment of troops took place a year earlier, in January 2013, when France conducted a military operation in northern Mali to assist local forces against the Islamist groups that had taken control of the region. This mission was then integrated into the larger Operation Sahal involving five African countries. France’s deployment of 4,500 troops rose to 5,100 in February 2020 after a summit with African allies, but Paris has repeatedly hinted in recent months that its presence will not last indefinitely. Macron made the remarks ahead of the G7 and NATO summits. Elsewhere in his remarks, the president suggested that the Western alliance was “in a situation which requires urgent clarification”, believing that it should work on ties with Russia and take into account the configuration of Europe. He added that from his point of view, China should not be treated as “the main subject” of NATO. “We need to know who our enemies are and where they are,” he said. Macron also said that NATO should work on improving allied relations and said in this regard that he is planning to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. France and Turkey suffered a major slowdown in relations last year amid the Greco-Cypriot-Turkish feud over gas drilling in the Mediterranean Sea, in which France sided with Greece and Cypriot. In December, Erdogan expressed hope that France will “get rid” of Macron soon. The feud escalated earlier this year amid Macron’s efforts to suppress Islamic fundamentalism in his country, which Erdogan called an expression of “Islamophobia.”







