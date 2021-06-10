Politics
Death of Chinese officials draws new attention to fatal ultramarathon
The death of a local government chief in West China’s county that hosted part of a fatal ultramarathon race last month raises new questions about the government’s investigation into the race, which has so far produced little response on an event that has made the headlines around the world.
Li Zuobi, secretary of the Communist Party of Jingtai County in Gansu Province, died Wednesday morning after falling from his high-rise building in Baiyin City, people familiar with the matter said. The 56-year-old official’s death came after he received a visit from Communist Party discipline officials earlier today, people said.
A state magazine, Western China Development, in a social media post on Thursday cited local officials as saying Mr Lis’ death was suicide.
Jingtai officials contacted by the Wall Street Journal declined to deny or confirm the news.
The 60-mile high-altitude ultramarathon, which passed through a mountainous geopark in Jingtai, became one of the deadliest events in mountain sports history on May 22, when participants were caught in a storm monster and bombarded with freezing rain. A total of 21 runners died from exposure before rescuers could reach them.
Mr. Li is the head of Jingtai County, one of the official co-organizers of the event. The race was organized by a local company, Gansu Shengjing Sports Co.
News of the race’s deaths came at a sensitive time, with China’s ruling Communist Party preparing to celebrate the centenary of its founding in July, a priority for Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Under the leadership of Mr. Xis, the provincial government of Gansu launched an investigation into the management of the race.
National sports authorities last week suspended all trail running in China, as well as other extreme sports events such as ultra-distance running and wingsuit flying, saying better regulation was needed.
Users of the Twitter-like social media service Weibo in China forwarded information about Mr. Lis’ death with a hashtag associated with the ultramarathon. Weibo data showed that posts with the hashtag had been read 2 billion times since the disaster.
Several Internet users have questioned the silence surrounding the official investigation.
And the others ? Wang Fan, author of books, wrote in an article on Weibo, referring to other court officials who co-hosted the race. The investigation won’t end there, will it?
Many race survivors and family members of the deceased runners criticized the slow pace of relief at the event and expressed hope that the official investigation would shed light on those responsible.
So far, the Gansu government has not released any public statement on the status of the investigation. Authorities have yet to reveal the identity of the 21 riders who died.
The Gansu government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
An unofficial list of the deceased published by local media and confirmed by the Journal includes Liang Jing, one of China’s best-known professional marathoners. Many more were amateur runners familiar only to running groups in their hometowns: a bride from Chongqing, a minority firefighter from Xinjiang, and a sports teacher and his former student from Gansu.
The 21-year-old daughter of runner Lu Zhengyi, a business manager from Guizhou, said she could not get investigators to tell her where and when the body was found.
They were very evasive. They said they didn’t know, she said in an interview on Wednesday, before news of Mr Lis’ death came to the public.
—Qianwei Zhang contributed to this article.
Write to Wenxin fan at [email protected]
Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]