Hell comes in for anything: Trump walks around Mar-a-Lago events in search of adulation, report says





Normally, former presidents spend their time giving speeches, writing their memoirs, setting up a presidential library, and perhaps flying off somewhere to lend their prestige in an international crisis.

This is not the case with Donald Trump. He reportedly continued to do what he spent a lot of time doing during his tenure: hanging out and seeking praise from his staunch supporters.

The former president now spends much of his time at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. There, guests captured him walking around the park to enthusiastic applause, taking selfies with guests, handing out cash, and even wearing the same outfit for days in a row, that’s so comfortable. In other words, man is in his element.

He also continued to retain his place as the public figurehead of the Republican Party, receiving allies like former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former enemies like Texas Senator Ted Cruz for backdoor / photo conversations -ops / kissing sessions.

Donald Trump needs the adulation of the crowd like you or I need oxygen to breathe, Michael Cohen, his former lawyer, told Bloomberg, who reported on the extended POTUS 45 relaxation session in Florida .

Off the pitch, Mr Trump meets almost weekly supporters’ rallies, and he’s not far from his children Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, former campaign manager Brad Parscale and favorite ally of Fox News Sean Hannity, as well as the host of Newsmax. and former press secretary Sean Spicer, who have all bought homes or pursued professional activities nearby.

Despite leaving office in disgrace under a cloud of impeachment and after a half-baked coup attempt by his supporters, Mr. Trump still retains a primary influence in the party.

Republicans recently withdrew the leadership titles from Representative Liz Cheney, who voted for Mr. Trump’s second impeachment. They also successfully blocked efforts to launch a committee to investigate the attacks on the Capitol and supported a number of voting restriction laws in states across the country, based on the same non-existent threat of voter fraud, a Trump said. election.

All of these efforts, one way or another, can be understood as a vindication of Mr. Trump’s false but emotionally moving version of the past few months for his base, where he was wrongly removed from his post by one. cabal of insufficiently loyal Republicans and weak election laws.

As further proof of his continued influence, Mr. Trump is still considered one of the top presidential candidates of 2024, even though he was the only president in US history to be twice impeached. times.

A recent poll of Republicans showed that three in ten believe he will be reinstated this year. That is, if decides to leave the crowds in Florida is worth it.

