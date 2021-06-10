24 people examined after container driver complained of extortion in Jokowi





VIVA Police in North Jakarta Metro Resort (Polres) intensively examined 24 people suspected of being linked to illegal harvests (extortion). The review took place shortly after the Chief of the National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, was called by President Joko Widodo when he received a complaint from Mr. driver container at the jetty of the Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) and Koja Container Terminal, north of Jakarta on Thursday. “Yes, we secured 12 (people) plus 12, which means we inspected 24 more extensively from two locations. One is at the PT Greeting Fortune Container (GFC) depot, the other at the depot PT Dwipa Kharisma Mitra Jakarta, “said Police Commissioner Guruh Arif Darmawan, Metro Resort Jakarta (Jakut) Police Chief Guruh Arif Darmawan, contacted by reporters in Jakarta on Thursday evening. According to Guruh, his staff are still at the investigation stage and have yet to name a suspect in the street crimes case. “Not yet, we are still reviewing them. We are investigating,” Guruh said. The police chief confirmed that strict measures will be taken against the parties involved in order to prevent the extortion from happening again in the North Jakarta region. “We will take firm action. It will weigh on the drivers,” Guruh said. Previously, the president Jokowi met with a number of container drivers to hear first-hand the complaints they received, especially regarding extortion. Driver named Agung Kurniawan (38), a resident of Ngawi, complained to the president about widespread extortion at the port depot. Depo is a place to put used containers or take containers that will be used “shipping line”. This was also confirmed by Agung’s colleague Abdul Hakim. Abdul said the traffic jam increased the thugs’ freedom of movement in their actions by harassing container drivers. Hearing the complaint, President Jokowi immediately called the Chief General of the National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo to have the matter resolved immediately. (Ant/Among)

