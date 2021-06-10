Boris Johnson urged to abolish Royal Yacht and use money for foreign aid ahead of G7 summit





SNP MP Chris Law wrote to the Prime Minister on the eve of the G7 summit and asked him to use the event to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to be an active player on the global stage. The Dundee West MP wrote to Mr Johnson following plans to cut overseas aid from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5%. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy In the letter, Mr Law said: The aid budget has been cut by 40% and vital projects around the world have been canceled. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> (Left to right) US President Joe Biden, Carrie Johnson, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden walk past the Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall. Photo: Toby Melville / Pool Photo via AP “So I was totally appalled by your announcement last weekend that you are going to order a new Royal Yacht at a cost of 200 million as you continue to cut aid to the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world. world in the midst of a global pandemic. This new royal yacht would not even be sought after by the royal family who are unhappy with the continuing controversy surrounding a project that seems doomed from the start. “Given that this ship is meant to promote UK business around the world, will you publicly reject the suggestion that funds for its construction and operation should be taken from the aid budget and classified as ODA? [Official Development Assistance]? Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more New British flagship: Successor of the Royal Yacht Britannia to promote Great Britain around the … < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to ditch plans for a royal yacht “Diplomatic missions and trade negotiations must not come at the expense of the world’s poorest and most marginalized people. Every penny taken from the aid budget to fund this project will result in suffering and death. The Prime Minister must finally do the right thing, put aside this vain plan and reverse the drastic cuts in aid before we start to see the devastating consequences. Announced last month, the UK government intends to build the ship in the UK at a declared cost of up to 200m. Construction of the new vessel is expected to begin as early as 2022 and it will enter service within the next four years. The letter precedes the G7 summit which begins on Friday, where the Prime Minister will meet with world leaders from the wealthiest democracies in the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy, as well as representatives of the EU. On Thursday afternoon Mr Johnson insisted he did not disagree with US President Joe Biden on anything as the two have met for the first time in person. The meeting was overshadowed by the ongoing feud over Brexit deals in Northern Ireland, which the United States says endangers the Good Friday deal. Ahead of the meeting, Mr Biden said he was eager to assert the special relationship between the US and UK despite Mr Johnson’s aversion to the term to describe the transatlantic partnership, as he thinks that it gives the impression that Britain is in need. The two executives and their wives Carrie Johnson and Jill Biden admired the view over Carbis Bay ahead of their meeting. Mr Biden said: I told the prime minister we have something in common. We both got married high above our stations. Mr Johnson replied: I will not comment on that one. I’m not going to disagree with you there or anything else, I think it’s very likely. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos