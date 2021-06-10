Pakistani parliament passes bill granting right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav





Pakistan’s National Assembly on Thursday passed the bill granting Kulbhushan Jadhav the right of appeal under the ICJ ruling.

Pakistan’s National Assembly on Thursday passed the bill granting Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav the right of appeal over the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The decision of the ICJ ordered the assembly to give it an effective review and reconsideration.

In 2020, the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan presented an ordinance to the National Assembly in view of the ICJ’s decision in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, despite protests from opposition parties.

The “International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Order 2020” was promulgated on May 20 of last year.

Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a 50-year-old retired Indian naval officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India took the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of access consular office in Jadhav and contestation of the death. phrasing.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an “effective review and review” of Jadhav’s conviction and sentence and also grant consular access to India without further delay.

India should take advantage of its consular access offer to Jadhav: Pak

In January 2021, Pakistan said India should take advantage of its offer of consular access to Jadhav and “cooperate” to implement the ICJ ruling on an effective review of its case.

“We call on India to come forward, to benefit from the third consular access and to let the case before the High Court in Islamabad go further,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in Islamabad January 29.

He added that Pakistan had already provided consular access to India on two occasions. “Our position is consistent that the Indian government should come forward and cooperate with Pakistani courts so that the ICJ judgment can be fully implemented,” he added.

India unhappy with developments

India criticized Pakistan for taking a “crude” approach in denying Kulbhushan Jadhav the legal remedies available to Kulbhushan Jadhav against his death sentence in violation of the ICJ order.

Pakistan has repeatedly rejected India’s request that an Indian lawyer or Queen’s Counsel be appointed for Jadhav in order to ensure a free and fair trial as part of the review of his death sentence in this country.

