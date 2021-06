Christie says Trump sent ‘wrong message’ about Chinese leader

Former Trump ally Chris Christie said on Thursday that President Trump sent the wrong message during his tenure by praising Chinese President Xi Jinping as a good guy, saying Xi should have been labeled a abuser. human rights. Mr Christie, a former governor of New Jersey who served as an informal adviser to Mr Trump, said on the Hugh Hewitts radio show that Mr Trump’s biggest failure as president was the admiration he he regularly voiced for Xi when he tried to preserve a major trade deal with Beijing. Mr. Xi “didn’t deserve it, and it sent the wrong message to the American people,” said Mr. Christie. I think this sent the wrong message to the Chinese. He said: At the onset of the coronavirus crisis / pandemic, President Trump praised President Xi for the actions he was taking, saying President Xi was doing a great job and trusted President Xi to control the virus. I don’t know on the basis of what conduct these decisions were made, as I have never seen President Xi do anything that shows that he would respect the rights of human beings to be safe and happy. Mr Trump has often praised Mr Xi as he pursued a trade deal with Beijing. At the start of the pandemic in the first months of 2020, he also expressed confidence that Mr. Xi would come to grips with the COVID-19 crisis. When asked if he spoke with Mr. Trump during the Chinese leader’s time, Mr. Christie said yes, and he thought he was a good guy. That’s what he told me. I can’t imagine he thought he was a good person, but I think it translated to “a strong leader,” Mr. Christie said. But for me, he’s a dictator, an autocrat and a human rights violator. And the word, the phrase, rather, good guy, should never be used about someone who has this record. Mr Christie, who is considering an offer for the White House in 2024, said he had not spoken to the former president recently. He dismissed speculation among some Trump supporters that the former president would somehow be reinstated as president in August. The problem with all of this is for our party, and ultimately for our country, is that all this backward talk, whether it comes from the former president, from supporters and allies of his in that regard is bad for our party and bad for our country, said Christie. The parties that look back, Hugh, are losers. Remember we lost the House, Senate and White House in two years [under Mr. Trump]. The only time this has happened to our group before is Herbert Hoover. So here we were talking about historic losses, and the way for us to get over that is not to keep looking back, but to look forward. Subscribe to daily newsletters







