US is back, Biden declares first overseas trip to rally allies behind Washington





US President Joe Biden has announced that the United States is back as he begins an eight-day European tour today with a pre-G7 summit with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His first trip abroad as president aims to strengthen NATO’s military alliance and ensure that US allies remain in tune with Washington’s increasingly confrontational approach to Russia and China. Mr Biden will attend the G7 meeting of major Western economies in Cornwall on Friday ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday. Were going to clarify that (…) democracies unite to tackle the most difficult challenges and problems that matter most to our future, he said. As he indicated, the EU signaled its support for Mr Bidens’ revival of the laboratory leak conspiracy theory on the origins of Covid-19, which was rejected by a team of international scientists sent in Wuhan, China, the first city to be struck by the virus following an investigation earlier this year. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: We need to know where this is coming from in order to learn the right lessons and develop the right tools to ensure it never happens again, repeating the accusations US officials that China did not fully co-operate with the original investigation, although scientists at the mission itself have repeatedly rejected it. Also on Mr. Bidens’ program, a bilateral meeting with the European Union, a tête-à-tête with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whom France has accused of undermining NATO unity through its military activities in Syria , in Libya and the Mediterranean and talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Tensions with Moscow are high as US troops continue to lead Defender Europe 2021, a massive military exercise involving 28,000 troops from 16 countries leading war games along Russia’s borders from the Baltic to the Black Sea. The tour began with the eye-catching announcement that the United States would donate 500 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the poorest countries, a move compared to its team in the United States providing supplies to Britain and to the Soviet Union during World War II. We were the arsenal of democracy during World War II, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters. Were going to be the arsenal of vaccines during this next period.

