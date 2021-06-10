Higher guaranteed price fails to appease protesting grain farmers





Farmers block a highway to mark the 100th day of protest against agricultural laws near the Kundli border in Haryana, India, March 6, 2021. REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis

Protesting Indian farmers camping outside New Delhi said on Thursday that the government’s decision to increase state-imposed prices for summer crops such as rice was not enough to end their sit-in against the new agricultural legislation. Tens of thousands of farmers, angry at reform measures initiated last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, camped for six months on the outskirts of India’s capital New Delhi to demand the repeal laws. Read more The Modi administration on Wednesday raised the price at which the government will buy the new-season common rice variety from local farmers by 3.9%, but protesters said the increase was too small to cover the cost of cultivation. . Read more “The government has tried to project it as a major step towards the welfare of farmers, but the truth is that the nominal increase is doing us no good,” said Randeep Singh, a farmer leader. “Our protest will continue until the government rolls back the anti-farm laws.” Farmers say the laws threaten their livelihoods and favor large private retailers who, before the new laws, were not allowed to source agricultural products outside of government-regulated wholesale grain markets. Read more The government says the laws, introduced in September 2020, will prevent farmers from having to sell their produce only in regulated wholesale markets. He argues that farmers will win if large traders, retailers and food processors can buy directly from producers. Despite a devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections in India, farmers remained firm in their decision to extend their protest. The producers also called on opposition parties to help them repeal the laws. On Wednesday, a delegation of farmers led by key farm union leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh met with Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of the state of West Bengal in eastern India. Banerjee, a combative politician, defeated the Modis Bharatiya Janata party last month in a fiercely contested state assembly election. Read more Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

