Meet the hairdresser who turned Brendan Gleeson into Donald Trump





US Presidents have been seen on television almost as long as television has existed (FDR managed to do so as early as 1939), but Showtimes “The Comey Rule” – which chronicles the difficult relationship between Donald Trump and his administrations inherited from the staff of the FBI, led by director James Comey (Jeff Daniels) – presented a truly unique challenge: choosing an actor to play the most historically controversial leader in the free world while he was still very much in power, and mounting a tense campaign for the latter. mandate, surrounded by an endless cycle of news that always threatened to permanently change the ongoing national narrative.

For hairstylist Orla Carroll, “Comey” gave her a separate challenge, which was to crazily transform chameleon Irish actor and physically imposing Brendan Gleeson into the nation’s 45th President Donald Trump, whose hair is almost as synonymous as his. face. The most important thing for me and for Brendan, especially since he had so many speeches to give, was to make sure it wasn’t too vague or cartoonish, said Carroll, who is the personal hairstylist. from Gleeson for more than two decades. , dating back to his starring role in the 1998 John Boormans film “The General”, in which he memorably played Dublin’s crime boss Martin Cahill, proving the actor was clearly well versed in the role charismatic charlatans.

Brendan always enjoys finding the human center in people, whether you love them or hate them. If you play someone as a single item, there is no depth to it. Let’s face it, we all have a little bit of both in us, you know. We are all forever victims of our circumstances, ”Carroll said. And while Gleeson is one of the many real people portrayed in the event series, he’s probably the most altered with makeup and especially hair.

First we played with Brendan’s own hair, and after about six hours we saw some kind of M shape, Carroll offered. But Trump’s face is more rectangular than Brendan’s, so we had to create the kind of top corners of Brendan’s hair for this to work. The hair couldn’t be bigger than him.

This involved some trial and error in the preparation, as the machinations of the Trump hairstyle are still a subject of debate, even by the most experienced stylists. I asked a makeup artist friend of mine to design an eggshell piece that would act like a cap underneath because you never actually see [Trumps] scalp so much, so I wanted a piece that I could sort of fit inside her wig, said Carroll, who was helped by various wigs and pieces coming straight from Italy. Once we kind of nailed the look, it was more polished and keeping it light on top and making sure that Brendan’s own hair was mixed in there so I could blow dry the piece everyday for make sure it matches him.

So, has Carroll and Co. ever heard of the former president famous for his boast about his likeness in the Showtime miniseries? No, never !, said the veteran of projects as diverse as “Apocalypto” and “Downhill” and has actress Eva Green (“Penny Dreadful”) as a permanent client in addition to Gleeson. I think if Brendan had played it in a one-dimensional way, it might have turned out differently. His approach is always this: You do your homework, do your research, and you find the merchandise.

“The Comey Rule” is available to stream on Showtime On Demand

