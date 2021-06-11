Pandemic transforms ‘Iron Silk Road’ into China-Europe trade artery

TOKYO / CHONGQING, China – What started as a 19th century mode of transportation to deliver 21st century products – delivering Chinese-built laptops to European markets on trains – has become a vital link between the two continents.

And major disruptions to shipping and air supply chains due to the coronavirus pandemic have only accelerated the importance of China Railway Express as a cheaper and faster alternative to ship everything from cars to household items. China to Europe.

The railway, which began operating about a decade ago, has now become the backbone of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. Still, the cooling of China-Europe relations over Xinjiang and other issues is weighing heavily on trade.

Chinese logistics provider SF Holding has started chartering cargo planes from Japan to transport electronic parts and household items to various destinations in China. Once the goods arrive, they are loaded onto freight trains bound for Europe on the China Railway Express.

The company relied on outside freight operators for shipments between Japan and China. But he decided he needed his own dedicated flights as demand was expected to increase. It now charters one to five flights per week on four routes, including between Osaka and the Chinese cities of Shenzhen, Wuhan and Changsha.

The combination of air and rail services means faster and cheaper shipments. Shipping goods from Japan to Europe by sea would normally take about 40 days. But flying them to Changsha or Xi’an, then loading them onto the China Railway Express, takes 20 to 30 days and less than half the cost of their trip all the way. SF Holding plans to make even more use of the rail link in the future.

Meanwhile, Japan’s global logistics company Nippon Express is leasing space on the China Railway Express to transport devices, auto parts and other products made by Japanese and European companies in China to Europe.

By the end of March, it plans to offer 25 sea routes using the rail link, particularly from Shandong and Guangdong provinces, compared to 17 currently from Jiangsu and Shaanxi provinces. It aims to operate one to five regular weekly shipments to Europe, to destinations such as the German cities of Duisburg and Hamburg.

Nippon Express also added seven new routes to Europe via Ukraine and Russia late last year. “We will consider adding even more routes if necessary,” said a company representative.

The growing concentration of companies on the China Railway Express comes against a backdrop of global disruption in supply chains.

Freight demand has increased in the United States and Europe as consumers stranded at home due to the coronavirus pandemic turn to online shopping. Ocean container shipments from Asia to Europe jumped 71% year-on-year in February to about 1.16 million twenty-foot containers, according to the Japan Maritime Center.

But the pandemic has also led to a shortage of port workers, which has delayed the unloading of goods. The sudden influx of inbound shipments that was delayed when the Suez Canal was blocked in March only adds to the turmoil.

Air cargo capacity on passenger flights has also declined, with many flights canceled due to falling demand for the coronavirus.

Shipping rates from Shanghai to Europe were $ 5,887 per 20-foot container this month, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, an increase of about 570% from the previous year and the highest figure since the stock market started tracking data in 2009.

Hong Kong spot air freight rates to Europe were also around 60% higher than a year earlier in June, according to the TAC Index.

Faced with these challenges, the China Railway Express is rapidly turning into a major artery for trade between China and Europe.

The Alataw Pass, on the border of China’s Xinjiang region and Kazakhstan, recently saw more than 10 trains pass every day. The customs office handled 1,918 trains during the January-April period, carrying a total of more than $ 10 billion in goods, an increase of 57% and 81% on the year, respectively.

Traffic on the entire railway jumped 75% on the year to reach 3,398 trains in January-March, after surpassing the annual record in 2020 with 12,406 trains, according to the China State Railway Group.

Service on the China Railway Express began in March 2011 as part of the efforts of Bo Xilai, then party secretary in Chongqing and rival of Chinese President Xi Jinping, to court HP to set up a computer factory in the city.

After Bo’s fall from power, Xi in 2013 positioned the China Railway Express as a central part of the Belt and Road initiative. The railway now carries goods from more than 50 cities across China, including three main hubs in Chongqing, Chengdu and Xi’an, to around 150 cities in 22 European countries. Thanks to new leads and shorter customs procedures, shipments from Chongqing to Germany take 12-13 days instead of the original 16.

Computers made up the majority of freight carried on the railway in its early days, especially with Chongqing at one point producing up to a third of all laptops in the world. But as more companies recognize the benefits of the railroad, the list has expanded to include electric cars, household appliances, cotton yarn, and timber from China, as well. than Porsches and other luxury cars from Europe.

The railway has also become a key part of the strategies of many Chinese companies. In January, Midea Group became the first home appliance maker in China to start operating its own train on the Guangdong route to export kettles and dishwashers. He reportedly reduced shipping times to Moscow to 15 days, a third of what he took by sea.

Chinese media reports that TV maker TCL is expanding its factory in Chengdu, a step on the railroad.

Yet China’s changing relationship with Europe weighs heavily on such plans. The European Union is increasingly concerned about allegations of human rights violations against China’s Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, among others, and has suspended the process of ratifying an investment treaty with China . Prolonged tensions could impact trade between the two sides.