Donald’s name hits popularity record in 2020





In 2020, the American people not only rejected Trump’s attempt to win a second presidential term, but he also stopped mass naming their baby Donald’s.

According to HuffPost, the Social Security Administration’s latest list of popular baby names shows the name Donald has dropped 55 places – from the 555th most popular name for boys in 2019 to the 610th in 2020. The name can be found in its position. the lowest in the history of the list, which began to track names in the 1880s.

The former president’s first name falls below the names Axton, Dariel, Marvin and Brycen. Donald’s name gained slightly in popularity when Trump first took office in 2017, but began to wane soon after, with 2020 marking his steepest descent.

As the HuffPost points out, the names of presidents generally see their popularity decline during their tenure. Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and George HW Bush have all seen their first names drop down the rankings.

Karen’s name also took a hit last year. The name has become a cohesive negative meme that originates from black Twitter and has gone through so much that it dropped 171 spots in popularity in 2020 – dropping from 660th on the list to 831, its lowest spot since 1927.

But Trump can find solace in other name news. Republican lawmakers in Oklahoma, over Democrats’ objections, recently named a highway in his honor. Starting in November, part of US 287 that runs from Boise City to the Texas border will be renamed President Donald J. Trump Highway.

