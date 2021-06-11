U.S. global approval rebounds under Joe Biden

President Joe Biden has promised the world that America is back.

As he makes his first trip abroad as president, a global survey by the Pew Research Center released on Thursday shows that many in advanced economies believe it.

Confidence in the U.S. president has fallen to historic lows in most countries surveyed during Trump’s presidency, according to Pew.

Under Biden, he skyrocketed. Across the 12 countries polled this year and last year, a median of 75% of those polled expressed confidence in Biden to do the right thing about world affairs, Pew found, compared to 17% for Trump last year. . 62% of those polled now have a favorable opinion of the United States compared to 34% at the end of the Trump presidency.

The election of Joe Biden as president has brought about a radical change in the international image of the Americas, according to the Pew report.

The results come a day after Biden landed in England on the first leg of a whirlwind trip through Europe. On its agenda: a meeting of the Group of Seven Nations in Cornwall; a NATO summit in Brussels; and head – heads with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a Washington Post op-ed, Biden presented his trip as a sort of redemption tour, a chance to revitalize America’s strained alliances and rally like-minded democracies. meet the challenges and deter the threats of this new era.

Pew’s findings suggest he will meet with leaders whose audiences trust his leadership and support key foreign policy priorities.

The favorability rating of the United States has increased by at least 23% compared to last year in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, and a majority of respondents in the four see the country of a good eye.

Of the 16 audiences polled this spring, German Chancellor Angela Merkel ranks just ahead of Biden in the percentage of respondents who said they trusted leaders in decision-making on global affairs, with a median score of 77%. But Biden, with 74%, achieved higher trust ratings than French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In many cases, however, the share of those who trust Biden is not as high as that of those who trust Biden. [President Barack] Obama at the start or end of his presidency, the Pew report notes.

A median of 89% of people approved the return of the United States to the World Health Organization, and a median of 85% supported the return of the United States to the Paris climate agreement. Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement has been widely criticized among advanced economies. Since taking office, Biden has sought to position the United States as a global leader in the fight against climate change.

Perceptions of the United States’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic have also improved. Yet among all audiences surveyed, a median of just 37% of those surveyed thinks the United States has done a good job. Many rate the United States below Germany, WHO, China and the European Union in terms of responding to the pandemic.

And signs of skepticism about the reliability of the United States persist.

Of the 16 audiences Pew surveyed in 2021, majorities or pluralities described the United States as a fairly reliable partner. The proportion of respondents who said that

The United States is very reliable and has stayed below 20% everywhere.

And with the United States having the highest death toll from coronavirus in the world, a divided America still healing its wounds after the January 6 insurgency and Trump still wielding political influence, the image of American democracy appears to have taken hold. a lasting blow.

Attitudes are mixed about how well the American political system works, and in most audiences polled, less than 10% of those polled said it worked very well.

Audiences in the advanced economies surveyed are largely skeptical that democracy in the United States sets a good example for other countries to follow, the report says.

Majorities in most places think the United States was a good example, but has not been in recent years, while about a quarter reject the idea that it has ever been a model democracy. Young people were particularly skeptical in about half of the locations surveyed.

Most respondents went on to say that the United States ignores the interests of countries like its own in foreign policy decisions, although attitudes vary across Europe.

A majority of respondents in the Asia-Pacific regions also said the United States discounted their interests, with the exception of Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was the first foreign leader Biden welcomed to the White House.

NATO, meanwhile, has a median favorability rating of 61%, and positive opinions about the alliance are at or near all-time highs in several member states, the Pew report reads.

It’s a finding that will bring comfort to leaders, including Biden, who seek to breathe new life into NATO next week. The alliance took a beating in recent years when Trump threatened to pull out and Macron said she was brain dead.

Pew said his 2021 findings on the international image of the United States were based on data from nationally representative surveys of more than 16,000 adults in 16 advanced economies conducted by telephone from March through May. The findings related to the coronavirus pandemic also incorporated a survey of approximately 2,600 American adults conducted in February 2021 using the Pews American Trends Panel.