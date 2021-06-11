G7 Summit: Boris Johnson Raises Harry Dunn Case With Joe Biden After Mother Of Crash Victim Says She Would Be Happy To Meet US President | UK News

Boris Johnson discussed the case of Harry Dunn, victim of a fatal accident, with Joe Biden.

Confirming that Harry Dunn’s case had been brought up, a No 10 spokesperson said: “The PM has raised the tragic case of Harry Dunn with President Biden and reiterated the UK’s desire for justice for the family.”

Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles earlier told Sky News she would “welcome the opportunity” to meet Mr Biden herself to discuss the case while he is in the UK for the G7 summit.

The PM, in the first face-to-face meeting of the two leaders, again stressed the UK’s desire for justice for the 19-year-old, who was killed when a car crashed on his motorbike outside a base in Northamptonshire in August. 2019.

American intelligence officer Anne Sacoolas is believed to have pulled back on the wrong side of the road as she left RAF Croughton, a US Air Force listening station.

Picture:

Harry Dunn died in an accident outside RAF Croughton



Sacoolas has left the UK after claiming diplomatic immunity and the United States refused to bring her to justice.

In January last year, the 43-year-old was charged with causing Harry’s death by reckless driving.

Before that, Harry’s mother secured a meeting with the then president Donald trump, who surprised her with telling him the suspect was in the White House and willing to meet her, but Ms Charles refused, saying she would only do so if a meeting was held in the UK.

“We haven’t had a lot of experience meeting President Trump,” Harry’s mother told Sky News.

“Unfortunately, a nasty trick was played on us and it left us with some pretty deep emotional scars, but I would certainly appreciate the opportunity to meet President Biden.”

“I take this opportunity to remind him that the UK and the US are the most powerful allies in the world and the US shouldn’t have treated the UK that way at all.” , she added.

“He always has the opportunity to right the wrong. He always has the opportunity to ensure that Anne Sacoolas is tried in this country. We need that and we would be very happy to have a meeting with him.”

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab also previously highlighted the affair with his US counterpart Antony Blinken.

The Dunn family said they were “very happy” that the matter came up at the “first available opportunity”.

Family spokesman Radd Seiger said: “Harry’s parents are very pleased that the Prime Minister has taken the opportunity to raise the matter with President Biden at the earliest available opportunity.

“It rightly shows how important this issue is and we are very grateful to the Prime Minister and his team for doing so.

“The family will continue to seek justice until this is done.”

Picture:

Anne Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left for the United States



Ms Charles said earlier that she hoped Mr Biden, who lost his first wife Neilia and one-year-old daughter Naomi in an accident in 1972, would be more sympathetic to their fight to bring Sacoolas to UK court.

The US president also lost his son Beau, 46, to brain cancer in 2015.

Ms Charles said: “He has personal experience of the loss of a child or two in his case.

“And I hope I can draw on his personal experiences – to give him a sense of and see why we as a family need to shut down.”

Picture:

Charlotte Charles, Harry Dunn’s mother



Harry’s mother continued: “We have suffered untold damage with the way we have been treated and I really urge him to dig deep and go back over some of the speeches he has given.

“He speaks openly of decency, [about] uphold the rule of law. It’s no different from this scenario we find ourselves in. This is exactly what should be happening – decency and respect for the rule of law, she shouldn’t have gone away. “

Harry’s family is currently suing Sacoolas in a civil case for damages in the United States. At a hearing there, a lawyer for Sacoolas said she had “fled” the UK due to security concerns.

In January, Sacoolas’ lawyers said she was “willing to cooperate with UK authorities and resolve this case, but she is not returning to the UK”.