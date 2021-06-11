Trump photoshoot was no reason for firing protesters: report | Black lives matter





An internal investigation into the forced clean-up of racial justice protesters in Washington, DC, was not swayed by plans by former President Donald Trump to be photographed outside a church while holding a Bible.

The report released Wednesday by the Inspector General of the Home Departments concludes that the protesters were cleared by the US Parks Police (USPP) on June 1 so that a contractor can begin laying a new fence.

Trump had been widely criticized for what appeared to be the forced cleaning of protesters with pepper tablets and flash bangs 30 minutes before taking the photo outside St Johns Church near the White House.

Former President Donald Trump holds a Bible during his visit outside St Johns Church through Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020 [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]Protesters took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd in custody in Minneapolis days earlier on May 25.

Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of the murder of Floyd in April.

Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt said in a statement that the USPP had already planned to clean up the area and began implementing the operational plan several hours before they learned of a possible presidential visit to the park.

Trump, who was misrepresented on Twitter, Facebook and other social media in the wake of the January 6 insurgency that attempted to prevent a joint session of Congress from certifying President Joe Bidens’ victory to keep Trump in power , issued a statement celebrating the report.

As we have always said, and this was supported in today’s very detailed and professionally written report, our fine park police made the decision to clean up the park to allow a contractor to install safe from lime-scale fences to protect themselves from the Antifa rioters, radical BLM protesters. , and other violent protesters who are causing chaos and death in our cities, Trump said.

Once again, thank you Inspector General!

However, it appears officials in the Trump administration tried to convince authorities to clean up the area. The report documents that Trump’s attorney general William Barr encouraged commanders shortly before the push to whitewash protesters because of Trump, but was fired.

The report includes the testimony of an anonymous USPP operations commander: the attorney general asked him: will these people still be there when POTUS? [President of the United States] fate? The USPP operations commander told us he hadn’t known until then that the president was going to leave the White House and enter Lafayette Park.

Then-President Donald Trump walks past police in Lafayette Park after visiting St Johns Church in Washington, DC, after racial justice protesters were forcibly evicted[File:PatrickSemansky)iscontinued:hesaidhehadrespondedtothegeneralprosecutorAretutefousdemoi?thenloweredhisheadandwalkedawayThegeneralprosecutoraalwhenquitLafayettePark[File:PatrickSemansky)Thetestimonycontinued:HesdingaidherepliedtotheAttoumefrishwalkingeneakenidhreywahttoumefrenchwalkingtheadalafreeghedattoumefrenchwalkingtheadafreeghedattoumefreakwalkingtheadafreegheada[File:PatrickSemansky)Letémoignages’estpoursuivi:iladitqu’ilavaitréponduauprocureurgénéralAretutefousdemoi?puisbaissalatêteets’éloignaLeprocureurgénéralaalorsquittéLafayettePark[File:PatrickSemansky)Thetestimonycontinued:HesaidherepliedtotheAttorneyGeneralAreyoufreakingkiddingme?andthenhunghisheadandwalkedawayTheAttorneyGeneralthenleftLafayettePark

The report determined the decision to evict the protesters was justified, but law enforcement agencies at the scene failed to communicate effectively with each other and did not warn protesters of the crackdown. imminent.

Several law enforcement agencies moved ahead earlier than expected and began engaging with protesters before they were given sufficient notice.

The report details how, on June 1, a contingent from the Bureau of Prisons arrived late at the scene, did not receive a full briefing, and used pepper tablets on protesters contrary to instructions from the incident commanders of the USPP.

The findings, which deny any political influence over decisions and cite fog of war confusion for any missteps, are likely to be dismissed as insufficient by critics of last summer’s crackdown.

The new report focuses on the decision-making of the USPP, which reports to the Home Office, and its complicated interactions with various law enforcement entities, including the Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department. .

He points out that the USPP and the Secret Service did not use a shared radio channel to communicate and determines that weaknesses in communication and coordination may have contributed to the confusion during the operation.

Lafayette Park was the DC link to last year’s national wave of racial justice protests that were at times violent.

Trump and his administration have cracked down on protests across the United States, including a spate of kidnappings of protesters by federal officials in Portland, Oregon.

Much of the criticism over the cleanup and accusations of political influence stem from the decision to move in before the 7pm curfew Mayor Muriel Bowser set. The push surprised protesters and was criticized as being needlessly confrontational after two nights of clashes and property damage.

The report concludes that USPP commanders considered the curfew irrelevant. He quotes an incident commander as saying: We were not enforcing the mayor’s curfew. Were a federal entity. We do not work directly for the mayor.

He continues that commanders at the scene did not believe protesters would comply with the mayor’s June 1 curfew order or that the wait would necessarily reduce unrest.

