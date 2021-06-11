COMMENT: Republicans and QAnon want Trump “reinstated”





A typical day in the Divided States of America: The New York Times reports that Donald Trump, in case you forgot, the former president has told his friends and associates he will be reinstated in August.

He can simply be reinstated, said Sidney Powell at a meeting of QAnon, whose slogan is Where Inmates Run Asylum. Biden is being told to leave the White House and President Trump should be relocated there, she continued. I’m sure there won’t be any credit for wasted time, unfortunately, because the Constitution itself sets the date of inauguration, but he should definitely get the rest of his term and make the most of it. .

Regardless of whether the Constitution sets a four-year term for the presidency, reinstatement is the buzzword these days in wild and wacky Trumpworld. I hope Donald Trump will be reinstated, after all the evidence has come out, by the end of August, said Mike Lindell, the My Pillow Guy, who has strange dreams. By the way, he first made his statement on the Steve Bannons podcast. Do I have to say more? And Lindell takes credit for predicting Trump’s triumphant return, although he believes Trump should go through the legal process.

And it doesn’t matter that the Supreme Court refused to consider any effort to even hear Trump’s fantasy that the election was stolen from him, a belief he would still have to this day. If so, his next project could be to rename his residence Mar-a-Lago-Madhouse. He’s more likely to be really too embarrassed to admit that he lied about it all.

Either way, one of Trump’s first characters was Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, his first national security adviser. Flynn didn’t last very long as he got caught lying to the FBI. Well, after President Trump pardoned him, Flynn is still struggling.

He spoke at that same QAnon conference and had his own ideas for reinstatement… a coup: no reason, I mean, that it should happen here. Without reason. That’s right. To be clear, he was responding to a member of the public who suggested a military takeover, like Myanmars.

After an outcry, including calls for sedition lawsuits, Flynn hastily retreated to Speak, one of the only social media platforms available to him: let me be VERY CLEAR There is NONE reason for a coup in America, and I do not and have at no time called for such action.

Remember, Flynn ran the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2012 to 2014, until he was forced to withdraw from the military. This begs the question of why he ran the powerful agency for two years under the Obama administration.

But in 2016, he declared his allegiance to Donald Trump. Her main function at Trump rallies was to cause supporters to frenzy, accuse Hillary Clinton of all kinds of crimes, and lead the crowd by chanting Lock her up!

Do not worry; there is no evidence that Donald Trump will be reinstated by August, or any other month of August until 2024. First, his successor Joe Biden enjoys a job approval rating of 54 % in polls. Second, the job is to methodically clean up the mess created by the Grand Divider.

Support for Trump, meanwhile, is waning even among Republicans, who may be intrigued by the changing histories of their leaders in Congress. For example, they blocked an investigation into the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill, which could be seen as the start of Flynn’s coup.

Donald Trump’s role in this debacle is still debated. Meanwhile, his involvement in the alleged Trump organization scams and what happened during his presidency is unlikely to lead to his reinstatement either, especially since his legal status is so precarious. It’s hard to come back while you’re being chased.

Bob Franken is an Emmy Award-winning reporter who covered Washington for more than 20 years with CNN. (c) 2021 Bob Franken distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.

