June 10: President Biden congratulates the Portuguese people – Portugal





Posted June 10, 2021.

United States President Joe Biden joined the celebrations for Portugal Day on June 10, congratulating the Portuguese people in a letter to Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal. On the letter, President Biden wrote: On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate you and the Portuguese people on the celebration of Portugal, Cam and Portuguese Communities Day on June 10, begins the message signed by Joe Biden. President Biden also noted that Portugal and the United States have a deep and enduring relationship based on common values ​​- protecting democracy, human rights and freedoms, promoting free and fair trade, and protecting human rights. of man. Across America, more than a million proud Portuguese Americans are celebrating their heritage and the common history that brings our two peoples together, Biden said. The US President continued his message by expressing his willingness to expand close cooperation with Portugal, as a NATO ally or long-term political and economic partner, and praised Portugal’s efforts to strengthen relations American-European Union during his presidency of the Council of the European Union. Together, our countries will strive to build a safer and more prosperous world, President Biden concluded. The letter was posted on the official Portuguese Presidency page. Currently, President Joe Biden is on an official visit to Europe where he will join the G7 summit, from June 10, in the United Kingdom. The goal, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan, is to restore the confidence of European allied democracies This trip, in essence, will advance the fundamental direction of Joe Bidens’ foreign policy: to stimulate the world’s democracies to meet the great challenges of our time, Sullivan said. The national security adviser also said that the United States wants the world to speak with one voice against countries, including Russia, that harbor cybercriminals or allow them to operate from their territory. The eight-day agenda includes the first summit between the United States of America and the European Union since 2014, and will address hot topics such as trade tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. President Biden will also have the opportunity to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person when the two leaders meet after their visit to Geneva, after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On January 1, 2021, led by Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Portugal officially took over the Presidency of the European Council of Germany. This is the fourth time that Portugal has chaired the rotating six-month Council of the EU, since joining the European Economic Community in 1986. PAJ / Staff Similar article







