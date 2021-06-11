Jason Miller at the head of a tech start-up that could become the Trump platform





The assistant is expected to stay with the Trumps team, but not in a full-time daily role, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Miller is one of Trump’s longest-serving aides, having worked on his 2016 and 2020 campaigns as a senior executive.

Since the end of the Trump administration, Miller was the official spokesperson for the former president, a role he is no longer supposed to have. Trump began to receive interest from Miller’s potential replacements and began interviewing candidates.

Conservatives have been looking for a new social media platform since Trump pulled out of Twitter and Facebook. Miller has spent the last few days chatting with right-wing figures about his new project. Other hires could be announced soon.

Banned from Facebook until at least January 2023 and permanently booted from Twitter, Trump has researched alternative social media platforms where he can engage with supporters, share statements and updates on appearances. Potential social media platforms have been teased by assistants, including Miller, for months, but none have been revealed to the public.

Last week, Trump removed the blog portion of his website, which posted widely publicized statements, due to his frustration with receiving it. Regardless, Trump’s comments are widely shared and he liked his current system of dictating statements to assistants and emailing them to a distribution list.

Trump told a crowd of supporters at the North Carolina GOP annual convention that he was not interested in making a Facebook comeback, even if the company allowed him to return to the mega-platform.

They say they could let me come back in two years. I’m not too interested in that, Trump said in Greenville, North Carolina. Maybe they will allow me to come back in two years. We have to stop this. We cannot let this happen. So unfair. They arrest a whole group of people. Not just me. They stifle the voice of a much bigger and bigger group.

According to experts, building a new social media platform is no easy task. Maintaining a whole new platform that could compete with Big Tech products could cost millions and require significant technical support.

Still, a person familiar with the new company has claimed that the technology being envisioned by Trump is next-gen and is sweeping away anything currently on the market.

Miller was a senior communications advisor on the 2016 Trumps campaign, a post similar to the one he had on the Trumps re-election effort. Miller has appeared regularly on right-wing news shows and helped draft and circulate Trump’s statements through former Save America PAC presidents and the official office.

