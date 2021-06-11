During a visit to Central Java, Jokowi will review a number of infrastructure and mass vaccinations





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo.

Journalist: Vendy Yhulia Susanto | Editor: Anna Suci Perwitasari KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo will pay a working visit to Central Java Province. During his visit, Jokowi must review a number of infrastructure and mass vaccinations. “This morning, the president visited the Purbalingga site for the first time and will see the development of Sudirman airport development. The president left with his entourage using the ATR 72-600, where we found ourselves well sure adapted to the conditions of the airport there, “said the head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono on Friday (11/6). Arriving at Jenderal Besar Sudirman Airport in Purbalingga Regency, Jokowi is expected to review the development of the airport construction.

For your information, General Besar Sudirman Airport itself started operating on June 1, 2021 and made its first commercial flight on June 3. Then, Jokowi will take off for the main air base of the Ahmad Yani army in the city of Semarang. On his arrival in Semarang, the Head of State immediately went to the passenger terminal of the port of Tanjung Emas to take stock of the implementation of the mass vaccination which was intended for users of ships, port workers. , communities around the port, people with disabilities. Read also: In 2024, the government targets 30 million MSMEs to enter the digital ecosystem During this working visit, Jokowi is also expected to provide advice to Forkopimda across Central Java Province regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The briefing will take place at the Central Java Governor’s Office complex. “Mr. President is very concerned about the evolution of the Covid condition in Indonesia, therefore Mr. President will provide direct guidance. We also know in advance that the President visited the province of Riau and the Riau Islands where he gave direct directives to the regents, mayors, and of course the ranks of the provincial government, ”explained Heru. In addition, President Joko Widodo will also review the construction of the section of Semarang-Demak toll road which is located in Sidogemah region, Sayung district, Demak regency. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Vendy Yhulia Susanto

Editor: Anna Suci Perwitasari

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos