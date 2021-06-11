Pro-Trump Republicans flock to partisan Arizona ballot audit site





“Thanks to AZ Senator Wendy Rogers for the warm welcome,” she tweeted on Wednesday, with the hashtag “#auditeverystate”.

The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate authorized the examination of the ballots and hired a private company called Cyber ​​Ninjas to lead it after President Joe Biden toppled the state for the first time for decades.

Alaska State Representative David Eastman visited the Colosseum this week. Georgia State Senators Burt Jones and Brandon Beach made the trip Tuesday to research “statewide forensic audit project” in Georgia, radio host said conservative.

Vernon Jones, a Republican candidate for governor of Georgia, surrendered on Wednesday, criticizing Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, for failing to do the same.

A spokesperson for the review, Randy Pullen, former Chairman of the Arizona Republican Party, told NPR that Nevada GOP officials visited the tally on Monday and Wisconsin lawmakers may surrender this week. Auditors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cyber ​​Ninjas entrepreneurs in Phoenix review and recount the ballots cast in the 2020 general election in Maricopa County on May 6. Matt York / AP file

A trio of Pennsylvania state senators, Doug Mastriano, Cris Dush and Rob Kauffman, made the trip last week and requested a similar review in Pennsylvania. Trump on Friday called on the Pennsylvania Senate to “perform a full forensic audit” of the 2020 vote or “there is no way” the GOP State Senate leaders “will ever be re-elected!”

A key Pennsylvania Republican said the House would not launch a new audit, saying Republicans there, as in legislatures across the country, are instead focusing on changing election laws.

“The PA House of Representatives will not allow any further audits on previous elections,” tweeted Representative Seth Grove, who chairs the state government committee. “We are focused on fixing our broken election law to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

Mastriano, Eastman, Vernon Jones, Hanks, and Chase all participated in pro-Trump events in Washington, DC, ahead of the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

Efforts to review last fall’s election persist in several swing states, with more than 2 million Maricopa County ballots scrutinized at its center, even though previous audits have found no evidence of fraud.

Pro-Trump supporters gather to challenge the election results hours after Joe Biden was named president-elect outside the Maricopa County elections building in Phoenix on November 7. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images File

“I think people in other parts of the country should look at what’s going on in Arizona as an example of what not to do,” said Bill Gates, a Maricopa County supervisor who helps oversee the elections, in a recent interview. Gates, a longtime Republican, is among the magazine’s most vocal Republican critics.

Voter fraud in US elections is extremely rare. Trump’s senior cybersecurity official said last year’s election was “the safest in American history,” while then Attorney General William Barr said the Department of Justice had found no evidence of widespread embezzlement.

In Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and other presidential battlefield states, post-election audits or recounts in some cases, several of these reviews confirmed Biden’s victory. But those who still question the vote say the recounts haven’t gone far enough.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, said the scrutiny of the partisan vote in Maricopa County effectively creates a roadmap for Republicans elsewhere to undermine the election results they do not like.

“They are definitely writing the playbook here in Arizona to bring this type of, I don’t want to call it an audit, but in other states,” Hobbs said in a recent interview. “And that’s dangerous. It continues to undermine the integrity of our elections. We are now more than six months after the 2020 election. We know it was secure and that the results accurately reflected the will of the voters. “

