Chinese police arrest 1,100 people for money laundering with cryptocurrencies

Chinese authorities have stepped up their campaign against cryptocurrencies, arresting more than 1,100 people suspected of using digital assets to launder ill-gotten funds and ordering the closure of mines in one of its western provinces.

In a raid spanning 23 provinces, regions and cities, Chinese police on Wednesday assembled more than 170 criminal groups who engaged in cryptocurrency trading in an attempt to launder money obtained over the phone and through online scams, a the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. Suspects have repeatedly converted assets from one cryptocurrency to another to cover their tracks, he said.

The illegal activities have caused serious social damage, the ministry added.

The arrests came after a powerful Chinese super-regulator pledged last month to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading behavior, as part of broader efforts to guard against financial risks and reduce consumption. energy in the country. Fears of regulatory crackdown have contributed to a sharp decline in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin is still struggling to break out of its recent trading range. It traded close to $ 36,755.77 on Thursday, after hitting $ 64,802 apiece in mid-April.

Many cryptocurrency supporters had dismissed China’s recent warnings as a reiteration of previous bans. But there are signs that Chinese authorities are now more serious about limiting crypto-related activities after months of volatile transactions and growing concerns about their carbon footprint.

China has always had a very strong stance against cryptocurrencies. Now they’re stepping up part of their narrative, said Naeem Aslam, London-based chief market analyst at brokerage AvaTrade.

In recent weeks, several cryptocurrency mining platforms have started blocking mainland Chinese internet addresses from accessing services.

Internet searches for several major crypto exchanges including Binance, Huobi and OKEx were found to be empty on Baidu on Thursday Inc.

popular search engine and Weibo, a Twitter-like microblogging service. Exchanges had been popular choices for people in mainland China to trade virtual currencies on what is known as the over-the-counter market. Several Weibo users known for their cryptocurrency posts also had their accounts banned last week.

The great appetite for cryptocurrency mining, an energy-consuming process in which computers compete to solve complex mathematical puzzles to unlock new bitcoins, defeats Beijing’s energy goals. President Xi Jinping is determined to make China a climate champion and has set ambitious goals to reduce coal consumption.

Regional governments have recently stepped up their campaigns against mining. At the end of May, authorities in the coal-rich region of Inner Mongolia released detailed draft rules against the company.

The government of Western Qinghai Province also announced a ban on cryptocurrency mining, the state-run Xinhua Finance news agency reported on Thursday. He said authorities would investigate mining operations that apparently operate like big data or supercomputing centers.

While China has moved to curb cryptocurrency miners, others are looking to woo them. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele

said on Wednesday that he had loaded the country’s state-owned geothermal power company to put in place a plan to offer facilities for mining bitcoin using renewable and cheap energy from the country’s volcanoes. The announcement came hours after the tiny Central American country became the first to make bitcoin legal tender.

Some of the pressure on bitcoin from China’s actions may ease, said Joel Kruger, strategist at the LMAX Digital cryptocurrency exchange. The dispersal of cryptocurrency mining across more countries, leading to decentralization from the current focus in China, has fueled optimism, as has the prospect of greener sources of energy than the coal used by some Chinese miners.

That’s a bright spot in that it forces mining to be more extensive and it forces the narrative to shift to more environmentally friendly mining methods, Mr Kruger said.

—Raffaele Huang contributed to this article.

