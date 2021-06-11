Man Sentenced to Jail for Threatening Trump Whistleblower’s Lawyer





A Michigan man was sentenced to one year in prison on Thursday for sending an email threatening to hunt down and bleed like a “pig” a lawyer for the whistleblower who triggered President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

District Judge Thomas Ludington handed down the sentence after the man, Brittan Atkinson, described his arrest and prosecution as a blessing in disguise.

I am now taking the right medicine for my mental issues and more importantly I have come back to the Lord so that my spiritual health will improve as well, Atkinson told the judge.

Atkinson admitted to sending the email to Washington attorney Mark Zaid the day after Trump held up a photo of the attorney and read some of his tweets at a rally in Louisiana in November 2019.

“All traitors must die miserably,” part of Atkinson’s email read, according to the indictment. “Those who represent traitors will meet the same fate[.] We will hunt you down and bleed you like the pigs that you are. We only have time and you are running out. Keep looking over your shoulder[.] We know who you are, where you live and who you associate with[.] We’re all strangers in a crowd for you[.]”

The email came at a time when Zaid was facing sustained attacks from the president and his allies after he introduced himself as attorney for the whistleblower who raised concerns over a phone call in July 2019 between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During the call, Trump pressured Zelenskiy to announce an investigation of Joe Biden, then the Democratic presidential frontrunner, at the same time as the United States withheld nearly $ 400 million in military aid.

Atkinson was arrested in February 2020 for violating a federal law prohibiting threats communicated across state borders. He pleaded guilty last November.

His attorney, Donald Neville, told the judge on Thursday that Atkinson was at a low point in his life when he made the completely stupid and horrific decision to send the email.

Mr Atkinson was in a much worse situation than he is now, both mentally and physically, due to poor choices on his part that resulted in self-medication and chemical dependence, Neville said.

Atkinson faced up to five years in prison, but prosecutors recommended a 12-month sentence.

Before announcing his decision, the judge asked Atkinson how it occurred to him to send an email in such bewildering language.

Honestly, I can’t tell you, Atkinson replied. I was in a darker place.

Zaid submitted a written victim impact statement to the court describing the email as a blatant attempt at outright intimidation of the worst kind.

I have dealt with many high-profile cases on both sides of political ideology in the nearly thirty years of practicing law, but never before have I received such a vile personal threat, he said. declared. It was annoying, unsettling and frankly quite scary.

After the hearing, Zaid said he was happy to see the rule of law prevail.

No lawyer or whistleblower should ever be subjected to this type of unacceptable behavior just for doing the right thing or their job, he added.

