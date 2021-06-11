Former Trump member Jason Miller joins tech startup as CEO





Jason Miller, former Trump campaign strategist and post-White House spokesperson for the 45th president, is stepping down from that role to take charge of a tech startup, a source familiar with his plans told The Post on Thursday evening.

According to the source, as Miller steps down from his daily full-time role as Trump’s spokesperson, he would remain firmly in the former president’s orbit as Trump continues to assess an offer to return to the White House in 2024.

Miller’s departure date and the name of the company he would take over were not immediately known. However, the source indicated that the company Miller would lead has a social media platform that Trump plans to use.

The former president was banned from Twitter and suspended from Facebook following the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Facebook announced last week that Trump’s suspension would be lifted no earlier than January 2023.

Next, President Donald Trump’s staff including Reince Priebus, Jason Miller, Boris Epshteyn, and Michael Flynn listen to Trump as he responds to a knife attack at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio on December 8, 2016. AP Photo / Andrew Harnik

Trump briefly experimented with a blog-style platform called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” which allowed him to post posts that could be shared on Facebook and Twitter by others, but which was earlier shut down. this month.

In March, Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump launched their official website, 45office.com, to “allow individuals to submit correspondence, programming requests and press inquiries.”

Former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet supporters before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md. On January 20, 2021. AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta

It was unclear who would take Miller’s place as Trump’s spokesperson, but the source said the former president was already interviewing potential candidates.

