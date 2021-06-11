Boris Johnson Confronts Biden Over Death of British Teenager Hit by Suspected US Spy | Washington Examiner

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confronted President Joe Biden over the death of a British teenager killed in a head-on collision in England by a suspected CIA agent who then fled the country.

Johnson raised the case with Biden and sought justice for Harry Dunn’s family, according to 10 Downing Street.

“The Prime Minister brought up the tragic Harry Dunn affair with President Biden and reiterated the UK’s desire for justice for the family,” a spokesperson for Johnson said.

“Harry’s parents are very happy to see that the Prime Minister has taken the opportunity to raise the matter with President Biden at the earliest available opportunity,” a spokesperson for the Dunn family told the Press Association .

Dunn’s mother called on Biden to “right the wrong” and meet her on his trip.

The woman accused of killing Dunn, Anne Sacoolas, was driving on the wrong side of the road outside a Royal Air Force base in Croughton, England, where US intelligence agencies are present and her husband would have been employed.

Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and was referred to at the time as “the wife of an American diplomat”. But a lawyer representing Sacoolas in a Virginia court this year said she worked for the U.S. intelligence community.

According to Sacoolas’ lawyer, “Mr. and Mrs. Sacoolas were employed by a United States intelligence agency, and that is why she left,” according to an audio link of the case reported in February by the Press Association. .

The lawyer could not “completely, frankly” explain the departure of Sacoolas. “I know the answer, but I cannot reveal it,” he said.

Following the crash, Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity to flee the country, sparking a transatlantic controversy.

A decades-old agreement with the US government prohibited staff at the Croughton base from claiming diplomatic immunity to avoid prosecution for actions outside of their jobs, but did not apply to dependents.

A spokesperson for Johnson said the UK government had been told Sacoolas was a “spouse with no official role”.

State Department spokesman Ned Price echoed this, saying in February that Sacoolas enjoyed diplomatic immunity as “the spouse of an accredited staff member from the U.S. Embassy office” .

“It was a tragic accident. Since the tragic accident occurred, the United States has been closely linked to the British government and we have been transparent about our positions on legal and diplomatic issues relating to this accident,” said said Price. “At the time of the accident and for the duration of her stay in the United Kingdom, the American citizen driver, in this case, enjoyed immunity from criminal jurisdiction.”

The Trump administration rejected a British extradition request at the time of the crash, with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab expressing “disappointment”. The Biden administration has said it considers the decision final.

Former President Donald Trump met Dunn’s parents in the Oval Office in October 2019, weeks after the crash. The Dunn family said Trump tried to set up a surprise reunion with Sacoolas, who was waiting in an adjoining room.

Dunn’s family are seeking financial damages from Sacoolas in a federal lawsuit in Virginia court. A family lawyer said Sacoolas did not call emergency services after the collision, despite carrying a cell phone.

The force of the crash left “blood and clothing embedded in the front windshield,” according to the lawsuit. “She left Harry in pain as he lay face down on the side of the road, scared to death, fully conscious with multiple fractures, including open fractures in both legs and arms, and internal injuries. “

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

